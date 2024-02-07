Advertisement

Chinese stock market news: China's securities regulator announced on Sunday a complete suspension of the lending of restricted shares, effective Monday, in a bid to stabilise the country's stock markets amid recent sharp falls. The move comes as part of Beijing's efforts to restore investor confidence and address deep pessimism over the market outlook and the fragile economy.

Last week, a series of supportive policies, including a substantial cut to bank reserves, initially lifted Chinese stocks off 5-year lows. However, they experienced a retreat on Friday, underscoring the challenges in the market.

Restricted shares, often offered to company employees or investors with specific sale limits, can be lent for trading purposes, such as short-selling. This practice can exert additional pressure on markets during a prolonged slump.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) stated in a release on its official WeChat account that the suspension aims to "highlight fairness and reasonableness" while reducing the efficiency of securities lending. The move intends to restrict the advantages of institutions in using information and tools, providing all types of investors with more time to digest market information and foster a fairer market order.

The CSRC emphasised that the suspension would enable a crackdown on illegal activities that exploit securities lending to reduce holdings and cash out. Additionally, it announced limitations on the efficiency of some securities lending in the securities refinancing market from March 18.

This move follows the CSRC's restrictions on securities lending businesses and increased scrutiny on regulatory arbitrage last October by imposing higher margin requirements.

Despite the recovery of the blue-chip CSI300 Index from earlier lows, the overall Chinese stock market has continued its slide into the new year, down approximately 3 per cent year-to-date. Small Chinese investors are reportedly seeking alternatives to exit the struggling domestic stock markets, leading to surging premiums on global index funds.

China's economy grew by 5.2 per cent in 2023, slightly exceeding the government's target. However, the recovery has been uneven, with December data indicating lackluster consumption and the fastest fall in home prices in nine years, exacerbating the deep crisis in the property market.

In response to the regulatory measures, both the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges announced the suspension of securities lending by strategic investors during lockup periods, effective from January 29.

(With Reuters inputs.)


