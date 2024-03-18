×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

China stock market rises on robust activity data

The China Securities Regulatory Commission introduced a new set of rules aimed at enhancing scrutiny over stock listings, public companies, and underwriters.

Reported by: Business Desk
China stocks
China stocks | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

China stock rises: China's stock market experienced a rise on Monday, propelled by encouraging data indicating that the country's factory output and retail sales surpassed expectations during the January-February period. 

The Shanghai Composite Index and the blue-chip CSI300 Index both saw gains of 0.5 per cent by midday.

Advertisement

While Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng remained relatively unchanged, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index witnessed a modest increase of 0.3 per cent.

Industrial output in Beijing demonstrated a remarkable annual increase of 7 per cent over the first two months of the year, with retail sales also climbing by 5.5 per cent year-on-year. 

Advertisement

However, concerns lingered over the real estate sector, as property investment recorded a 9 per cent decline compared to the previous year, highlighting the necessity for additional policy support.

Asian shares received a boost as Chinese data pleasantly surprised investors, amid anticipation surrounding central bank meetings scheduled for the week. Notably, Japan could see an end to free money policies, while the U.S. might adopt a slower approach to rate cuts.

Advertisement

Goldman Sachs remarked in a note that the January-February activity data exceeded market expectations. Although there were divergences across sectors, the firm believes China's sequential growth momentum remained robust in the first quarter. 

Nonetheless, achieving the ambitious growth target of around 5 per cent for the year would likely necessitate further policy easing, particularly on the demand side.

Advertisement

The China Securities Regulatory Commission introduced a new set of rules aimed at enhancing scrutiny over stock listings, public companies, and underwriters. 

The move comes as regulators intensify efforts to restore investor confidence.

Advertisement

Within the market, shares in information technology, securities brokers, and new energy saw gains ranging between 1.1 per cent and 1.8 per cent. Meanwhile, the automobile sector surged by 3.5 per cent.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong experienced a modest increase of 0.5 per cent, with social media behemoth Tencent rising by 2 per cent.

Advertisement

However, the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index experienced a notable decline of 2.1 per cent, and the CSI 300 Real Estate Index slipped by 0.8 per cent. This occurred despite data indicating that China's housing market commenced the year with slower declines in property investment and sales, underscoring the sector's fragility.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

'Shakti Swaroopa is Blessing Me': PM Modi Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remark

PM Hits Back at Rahul

a minute ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a minute ago
BSP President Mayawati

Lok Sabha Election 2024:

2 minutes ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

SC Raps SBI over Bonds

3 minutes ago
Samsung is gearing up to enter the smart rings market with the launch of the Galaxy Ring. Offering a seamless blend of style and functionality, this innovative accessory is set to open new doors in the world of wearable technology.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

5 minutes ago
HanuMan

Teja Sajja On HanuMan OTT

7 minutes ago
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss

Herbs For Weight Loss

8 minutes ago
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked

India News LIVE:

9 minutes ago
Smart Hacks To Prevent Food From Getting Spoiled In Summer

Preventing Food Spoilage

12 minutes ago
DOMS Industries

JM Financial on DOMS

13 minutes ago
What Is Mobility Training?

What's Mobility Training?

14 minutes ago
VinFast Forges Partnership with Leith Automotive Group for First US Dealership Launch

Vingroup stake sale

16 minutes ago
Delhi traffic

Delhi Traffic Advisory

16 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Satyendra Jain

16 minutes ago
44% Indian Women Are Planning An All-Girls Trip This Year: NCL Report

Surge In All-Girls Trip

17 minutes ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

T'gana Guv to Resign

17 minutes ago
Apple iPhone

iPhones Gemini AI

22 minutes ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Box Office

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Japanese Lifestyle Can Help Build Stamina

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  3. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle14 hours ago

  5. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo