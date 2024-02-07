English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

China stock rally pauses amid investor caution for more stimulus clarity

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, despite a nearly 1 per cent decline, posted an impressive nearly 5 per cent weekly gain.

Business Desk
Nikkei
China shares | Image:AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chinese stocks retreated as investors sought further clarity on the government's stimulus plans. The blue-chip index experienced a 0.7 per cent dip, tempered by a still notable 1.5 per cent weekly gain, while the Shanghai Composite edged 0.4 per cent lower, poised for a robust 2.2 per cent weekly rise, its most substantial since September 2023.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, despite a nearly 1 per cent decline, posted an impressive nearly 5 per cent weekly gain, marking its best performance since last July.

Advertisement

The buoyant market sentiments earlier in the week were buoyed by a series of supportive policies from Beijing. These measures included a significant cut to bank reserves, initiatives to alleviate a liquidity crunch faced by troubled property developers, and reports of a substantial 2 trillion yuan ($278.53 billion) rescue package aimed at bolstering stock purchases.

Despite a broad three-week losing streak in the Asian share market, the positive momentum received a boost as investors anticipated a crucial US inflation reading later in the day to gauge the potential impact on Federal Reserve rates.

Advertisement

Real estate developers saw a 2.4 per cent rise against a generally weak market on Friday. This surge followed an announcement by the National Financial Regulatory Administration, stating that China's financial institutions should actively meet reasonable financing demands for property projects. Additionally, shares of anime, comic, and gaming firms climbed 2.3 per cent following the approval of licences for 115 domestic online games in January.

However, not all sectors experienced gains, with semiconductors and new energy witnessing a 2.9 per cent and 1.5 per cent decline, respectively. Morgan Stanley noted, "Market sentiment rose upon a number of positive policy news," while advising investors to monitor subsequent policy-related actions for sustained momentum.

Advertisement

Foreign investors showed caution, selling a net 2.5 billion yuan ($348.27 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect on the day, following strong inflows in the previous session. Tech giants listed in Hong Kong retraced by 2.7 per cent, cooling off after a combined 9 per cent surge in the preceding three sessions.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. DC Coach Ponting shares a vital update on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 stance

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  2. Bumrah is the BEST-EVER pacer India has produced, ICC makes him No.1

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Trent surges 15% to hit record high

    Business News9 minutes ago

  4. We are waiting for AI competition to arrive, says Microsoft’s Nadella

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  5. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami stats so far

    Web Stories11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement