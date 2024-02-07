Updated January 26th, 2024 at 10:45 IST
China stock rally pauses amid investor caution for more stimulus clarity
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, despite a nearly 1 per cent decline, posted an impressive nearly 5 per cent weekly gain.
Chinese stocks retreated as investors sought further clarity on the government's stimulus plans. The blue-chip index experienced a 0.7 per cent dip, tempered by a still notable 1.5 per cent weekly gain, while the Shanghai Composite edged 0.4 per cent lower, poised for a robust 2.2 per cent weekly rise, its most substantial since September 2023.
The buoyant market sentiments earlier in the week were buoyed by a series of supportive policies from Beijing. These measures included a significant cut to bank reserves, initiatives to alleviate a liquidity crunch faced by troubled property developers, and reports of a substantial 2 trillion yuan ($278.53 billion) rescue package aimed at bolstering stock purchases.
Despite a broad three-week losing streak in the Asian share market, the positive momentum received a boost as investors anticipated a crucial US inflation reading later in the day to gauge the potential impact on Federal Reserve rates.
Real estate developers saw a 2.4 per cent rise against a generally weak market on Friday. This surge followed an announcement by the National Financial Regulatory Administration, stating that China's financial institutions should actively meet reasonable financing demands for property projects. Additionally, shares of anime, comic, and gaming firms climbed 2.3 per cent following the approval of licences for 115 domestic online games in January.
However, not all sectors experienced gains, with semiconductors and new energy witnessing a 2.9 per cent and 1.5 per cent decline, respectively. Morgan Stanley noted, "Market sentiment rose upon a number of positive policy news," while advising investors to monitor subsequent policy-related actions for sustained momentum.
Foreign investors showed caution, selling a net 2.5 billion yuan ($348.27 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect on the day, following strong inflows in the previous session. Tech giants listed in Hong Kong retraced by 2.7 per cent, cooling off after a combined 9 per cent surge in the preceding three sessions.
(With Reuters inputs)
January 26th, 2024
