Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 10:14 IST

China stocks fall to near five-year low

The Shanghai Composite Index lingered below the psychologically crucial 2,800-point mark, underscoring the delicate investor sentiment.

Business Desk
Nikkei
China shares fall | Image:AP Photo
China's stocks edged lower on Tuesday falling to nearly five-year low hit in the previous session. Meanwhile, Hong Kong shares staged a rally following a commitment by the country's cabinet to implement more effective measures aimed at stabilising market confidence.

The cabinet meeting, led by Premier Li Qiang, declared on Monday its intention to increase medium- and long-term fund injections into the capital market. The move is designed to enhance stability and foster healthy development.

The Shanghai Composite Index lingered below the psychologically crucial 2,800-point mark, underscoring the delicate investor sentiment amid a sluggish Chinese economy and apparent hesitancy from authorities to unleash substantial stimulus.

Despite early gains, the blue-chip CSI 300 Index was down 0.2 per cent at midday recess, and the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite (SSEC) fell by 0.4 per cent. In contrast, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong surged by 2.5 per cent.

A Bloomberg News report indicating that policymakers are contemplating mobilizing around 2 trillion yuan ($278.53 billion) from the offshore accounts of Chinese state-owned enterprises to establish a stabilization fund for share purchases through the Hong Kong exchange link added further fuel to risk appetite.

China's yuan also rebounded, recovering from a near two-month low against the dollar witnessed the previous day to achieve its strongest level in over a week.

Analysts at Nomura noted, "Top officials' comments suggest Beijing is reluctant to seek short-term growth at the cost of increasing long-term risks." They anticipate the current economic downturn to persist into the spring.

Liang Zhu, Chief Investment Officer at AllianceBernstein in China, expressed optimism, stating, "What happened in China markets in recent days might be the 'last drop' investors could experience." He anticipates government intervention, given the current scenario.

Foreign investors demonstrated confidence by net-buying 2.8 billion yuan ($390.40 million) worth of China stocks on the day.

In the Hong Kong market, tech giants and mainland property developers surged by approximately 4 per cent each, leading the gains. Mainland markets saw a 1.4 per cent increase in new energy shares. Additionally, China's anime comic gaming stocks rose by 2.3 per cent after the gaming regulator removed draft rules controlling spending in video games from its website, according to Reuters checks.

(With Reuters inputs)

