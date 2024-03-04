Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

China stocks inch up, Hong Kong dips as investors await crucial meeting

During the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both rose by 0.2 per cent.

Reported by: Business Desk
China stocks
China stocks | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

China stocks rise: China stocks on Monday witnessed a slight increase while Hong Kong shares experienced a decline, as traders exercised caution ahead of the upcoming annual meeting of China's parliament, where policy signals are anticipated.

During the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both rose by 0.2 per cent. 

Advertisement

In contrast, Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng slipped 0.1 per cent, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.3 per cent.

Market expectations are focused on China's parliament, where moderate stimulus plans are projected to be unveiled to stabilise growth. 

Advertisement

However, there are concerns that the meeting may fall short of providing detailed strategies to address the country's structural imbalances.

Premier Li Qiang is anticipated to announce a growth target of around 5 per cent for 2024.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in Asia, markets saw some firmness, with the Nikkei reaching new highs. 

Investors are gearing up for a week marked by central bank events and significant data releases that will shape market expectations regarding potential interest rate adjustments.

Advertisement

In China, real estate developers witnessed a 3.5 per cent decline, particularly impacting property giant China Vanke Co, which saw a 4.7 per cent drop.

Reports regarding Vanke negotiating debt extension with lenders have been refuted by New China Asset.

Advertisement

China's central bank's decision to skip issuing loans via its pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility in February raised eyebrows.

However, analysts anticipate increased lending in the coming months to support the struggling property sector.

Advertisement

Shares in energy and healthcare surged by 1.8 per cent, while communications equipment witnessed a notable 2.8 per cent increase.

China's cabinet recently approved a plan aimed at promoting large-scale equipment upgrades and consumer goods sales, according to state media reports.

Advertisement

In Hong Kong, tech giants and mainland property developers saw declines of 0.4 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.

Overseas, investors are closely watching Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before lawmakers scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

14 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

14 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

14 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

14 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

14 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

14 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

14 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

17 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Satwik-Chirag pair eyes 2022 en core in French Open

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Bribes-For-Votes: No Immunity From Prosecution to MPs/MLAs, Rules SC

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Yash To Charge Massive Remuneration For Ravana Role In Ramayana

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. Bengaluru Blast: CCTV Footage of Suspect Alighting From Bus Surfaces

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Sainz enjoys racing again in his last F1 season with Ferrari

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo