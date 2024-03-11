Advertisement

China stock market update: Chinese stocks experienced gains on Monday following a resurgence in consumer prices, sparking optimism for an economic rebound. Concurrently, tech stocks spearheaded an upward trend in the Hong Kong market.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed the morning session with a notable increase of 0.8 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up by 0.2 per cent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index surged by 1.3 per cent, with an index tracking tech stocks soaring by 2.6 per cent.

China witnessed a rise in consumer prices for the first time in six months, attributed to increased spending during the Lunar New Year. This provided a glimmer of hope for the world's second-largest economy, grappling with subdued consumer sentiment.

"Trade, tourism, and mobility data around Spring Festival, both during and after, hold promise," stated DBS in a note, though cautioning that "China has a long road to recovery ahead."

Nomura observed that CPI inflation appears to have shown a more positive trend than what was implied by holiday effects.

During China's parliamentary meeting, the government reaffirmed its commitment to align money supply and credit growth with real GDP and inflation targets, signaling intensified efforts to bolster confidence.

Property shares saw an uptick on Monday following reports that Chinese regulators urged major banks to enhance financing support for developer China Vanke and urged private debt holders to discuss maturity extensions. Vanke shares rose by 2 per cent in Shanghai and gained 1.5 per cent in Hong Kong.

The CSI New Energy Index surged by 5 per cent, while an index tracking China's green vehicles soared by 6 per cent.

The chairman of Ganfeng Lithium, a major Chinese supplier, highlighted that China's lithium industry would benefit from a stabilisation of battery metal prices, anticipated to undergo a long-term uptrend.

Conversely, China's coal stocks experienced a decline. Officials from industries, state-run utilities, and traders projected little to no change or a decrease in China's coal imports for 2024, as reported on Friday.

(With Reuters inputs.)