Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 10:26 IST

Chinese markets steady, Hong Kong shares rise amid mixed sentiment

Reported by: Business Desk
China stocks
China stocks | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Chinese stocks in focus: Chinese stocks remained largely steady on Tuesday, as investor sentiment fluctuated despite improved manufacturing activity data and anticipation of further stimulus measures to bolster the economy. 

Meanwhile, Hong Kong shares saw an uptick, driven by gains in energy and technology sectors.

Xiaomi attracted attention with a notable surge in its shares, climbing as much as 16 per cent following the strong interest in its recently launched electric vehicle.

In midday trading, the Shanghai Composite index saw a marginal increase of 0.03 per cent, while China's blue-chip CSI 300 index slipped by 0.25 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, financials edged down slightly, while consumer staples and real estate sectors experienced declines. Healthcare also saw a dip in the market.

In contrast, Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong saw a robust rise of 2.62 per cent, with the Hang Seng Index climbing by 2.36 per cent.

However, in domestic Chinese markets, the Shenzhen index, ChiNext Composite index, and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index were all slightly weaker.

Across the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index posted gains, while Japan's Nikkei index saw a minor decline.

The yuan weakened slightly against the US dollar, being quoted at 7.2346 per dollar.

Notable gainers in the Shanghai Composite index included companies in various sectors, while some suffered losses, notably in biotechnology and technology sectors.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 10:26 IST

