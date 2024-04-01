×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Chinese stocks surge on strong PMI data

The surge came after recent manufacturing activity data indicated a strengthening recovery in the economy.

Reported by: Business Desk
China shares
China stocks rise | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

China stocks rise: China's stock market gained on Monday, marking its largest daily increase in a month. 

The surge came after recent manufacturing activity data indicated a strengthening recovery in the economy. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong market remained closed for a holiday.

Manufacturing activity in China expanded at its fastest pace in 13 months in March, with business confidence reaching an 11-month high, as per a private survey. 

Advertisement

The positive trend aligns with official data showing an expansion in China's manufacturing activity for the first time in six months.

The upbeat results followed better-than-expected export and retail sales data, signalling a promising start to the year for the world's second-largest economy. 

Advertisement

Chinese shares led a broader rally across most of Asia amid an overall optimistic global economic outlook.

By midday, the Shanghai Composite index was up by 1.02 per cent, poised to achieve its most notable one-day gain in a month. 

Advertisement

The blue-chip CSI300 index also rose by 1.53 per cent, with various sectors showing positive movement.

In regional markets, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index saw a modest increase of 0.17 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei index experienced a slight decline of 1.18 per cent.

Advertisement

Notable gainers in the Shanghai Composite index included Autel Intelligent Technology Corp, Hoymiles Power Electronics, and Wuxi Taclink Optoelectronics Technology.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Known for its leopards, Jawai, Rajasthan is the spot to be at for safari enthusiasts.

Leopard in Burari

a few seconds ago
Dollar

Dollar steady

a few seconds ago
PLI scheme investments India

PLI schemes

3 minutes ago
Adani Ports

Adani Ports cargo volume

3 minutes ago
AT&T

AT&T dark web data leak

4 minutes ago
Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida

Japan, US collab for AI

9 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI stands tall among

15 minutes ago
Akash Dasnayak

Who Is Akash Dasnayak?

16 minutes ago
European Parliament

Japan, EU cooperation

18 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant fined RS 12 lakh

22 minutes ago
Rakuten

Rakuten Group

23 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

63-year-old IPL fan died

25 minutes ago
JGB Yields

Japanese government bonds

25 minutes ago
Man’s Mathematical Way Of Comparing Food Prices Left People Laughing

Viral Price Comparison

26 minutes ago
FPI investments

FPIs

31 minutes ago
ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard

35 minutes ago
Birkin bag maker Hermes

Hermès lawsuit attacks lu

36 minutes ago
Army Porter Killed in Mine Blast in J&K's Rajouri

J&K: Army Opens Fire

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World12 hours ago

  2. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News14 hours ago

  4. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 15 hours ago

  5. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo