Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 07:39 IST

Dabur India reports impressive Q3 growth with 6.2% rise in profit at Rs 506 crore

The company attributed this financial success to the consistent performance of both the Home & Personal Care and Food & Beverages segments.

Business Desk
Dabur India
Dabur India | Image:Dabur India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dabur India Q3: Fast-moving consumer goods major Dabur India Ltd has posted strong financial performance for the third quarter ending December 2023, showcasing a substantial 6.24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 506.44 crore. This growth, supported by buoyant consumer sentiments and strategic initiatives, underscores the company's resilience in a dynamic market.

The revenue from operations during the quarter under review reached Rs 3,255.06 crore, marking a notable 7 per cent increase from Rs 3,043.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Advertisement

Dabur India attributed this financial success to the consistent performance of both the Home & Personal Care and Food & Beverages segments. Brands such as Dabur Amla, Dabur Vatika, and juice brand Real played a significant role in driving the company's revenue.

Total expenses for Dabur India in the December quarter increased by 7.82 per cent to Rs 2,720.62 crore. Despite the rise in expenses, the company's prudent financial management contributed to sustaining a positive bottom line. Dabur India's total income for Q3 FY23 stood at Rs 3,382.43 crore, reflecting a substantial 7.58 per cent growth.

Advertisement

Business outlook

Dabur India highlighted the impact of moderating inflation and resilient consumer sentiments, contributing to a bounce-back in demand from the hinterland. This positive trend aligns with the company's commitment to meeting consumer needs across diverse segments.

Advertisement

Dabur India has also approved a capital expenditure of around Rs 135 crore for setting up a new plant in South India. This investment is aimed at capacity expansion for Red Toothpaste, Odonil, and Honey, with the mode of financing being internal accruals.

The shares of Dabur India ended 0.82 per cent higher at Rs 540.35 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 16:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News19 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News26 minutes ago

  3. Tom Holland To Make Theatre Comeback With Revival Of Romeo And Juliet

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  4. Jonathan Majors' Sentencing In Domestic Assault Case Postponed To April

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  5. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement