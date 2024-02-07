Advertisement

Dabur India Q3: Fast-moving consumer goods major Dabur India Ltd has posted strong financial performance for the third quarter ending December 2023, showcasing a substantial 6.24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 506.44 crore. This growth, supported by buoyant consumer sentiments and strategic initiatives, underscores the company's resilience in a dynamic market.

The revenue from operations during the quarter under review reached Rs 3,255.06 crore, marking a notable 7 per cent increase from Rs 3,043.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Advertisement

Dabur India attributed this financial success to the consistent performance of both the Home & Personal Care and Food & Beverages segments. Brands such as Dabur Amla, Dabur Vatika, and juice brand Real played a significant role in driving the company's revenue.

Total expenses for Dabur India in the December quarter increased by 7.82 per cent to Rs 2,720.62 crore. Despite the rise in expenses, the company's prudent financial management contributed to sustaining a positive bottom line. Dabur India's total income for Q3 FY23 stood at Rs 3,382.43 crore, reflecting a substantial 7.58 per cent growth.

Advertisement

Dabur India highlighted the impact of moderating inflation and resilient consumer sentiments, contributing to a bounce-back in demand from the hinterland. This positive trend aligns with the company's commitment to meeting consumer needs across diverse segments.

Advertisement

Dabur India has also approved a capital expenditure of around Rs 135 crore for setting up a new plant in South India. This investment is aimed at capacity expansion for Red Toothpaste, Odonil, and Honey, with the mode of financing being internal accruals.

The shares of Dabur India ended 0.82 per cent higher at Rs 540.35 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.