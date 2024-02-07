Advertisement

IPOs coming up: The Indian stock market is gearing up for a bustling week ahead, with six initial public offerings (IPOs) set to hit Dalal Street. The upcoming IPOs include one main board and five small-medium enterprise (SME) issues, providing investors with a variety of options. The six IPOs are Nova Agritech IPO, EPACK Durable IPO, Brisk Technovision IPO, Fonebox Retail IPO, DelaPlex Limited IPO, and Harshdeep Hortico Limited IPO.

Nova Agritech IPO

Opening date: January 23, 2024

Closing date: January 25, 2024

Issue size: Rs 143.81 crore

Fresh Issue: Rs 112 crore

Offer for Sale: Rs 31.81 crore

Price band: Rs 39 to Rs 41 per share

Minimum lot size: 365 shares

Listing date: January 31, 2024

Tentative allotment date: January 29, 2024

Latest GMP: Rs 20 as of January 21, 2024, according to Investor Gain.

EPACK Durable IPO

Bidding opened: January 19, 2024

Closing date: January 24, 2024

Issue size: Rs 640.05 crore

Fresh Issue: Rs 400 crore

Offer for Sale: Rs 240 crore

Price band: Rs 218 to Rs 230 per share

Minimum lot size: 65 shares

Listing date: January 30, 2024

Tentative allotment date: January 25, 2024

Latest GMP: Rs 28 as of January 21, 2024, according to Investor Gain.

Brisk Technovision IPO

Opening date: January 23, 2024

Closing date: January 25, 2024

Issue size: Rs 12.48 crore

Offer for Sale: 8 lakh shares

Price: Rs 156 per share

Minimum lot size: 800 shares

Listing date: January 31, 2024

Tentative allotment date: January 29, 2024

Fonebox Retail IPO

Opening date: January 24, 2024

Closing date: January 29, 2024

Issue size: Rs 20.37 crore

Fresh Issue: Rs 20.37 crore

Price band: Rs 66 to Rs 70 per share

Minimum lot size: 2000 shares

Listing date: February 1, 2024

Tentative allotment date: January 30, 2024

Latest GMP: Rs 50, as of January 21, 2024, according to Investor Gain.

DelaPlex Limited IPO

Opening date: January 24, 2024

Closing date: January 29, 2024

Issue size: Rs 46.08 crore

Fresh Issue: Rs 34.56 crore

Offer for Sale: Rs 11.52 crore

Price band: Rs 186 to Rs 192 per share

Minimum lot size: 600 shares

Listing date: February 1, 2024

Tentative allotment date: January 30, 2024

Latest GMP: Rs 60 as of January 21, 2024, according to Investor Gain.

Megatherm Induction IPO

Opening date: January 25, 2024

Closing date: January 30, 2024

Issue size: Rs 53.91 crore

Fresh Issue: Rs 53.91 crore

Price band: Rs 100 to Rs 108 per share

Minimum lot size: 1200 shares

Listing date: February 2, 2024

Tentative allotment date: January 31, 2024

Latest GMP: Rs 40, as of January 21, 2024, according to Investor Gain.

Harshdeep Hortico Limited IPO

Opening date: January 25, 2024

Closing date: January 30, 2024

Issue size: Rs 19.09 crore

Fresh Issue: Rs 19.09 crore

Price band: Rs 42 to Rs 45 per share

Minimum lot size: 3000 shares

Listing date: February 2, 2024

Tentative allotment date: January 31, 2024