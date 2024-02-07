Updated January 21st, 2024 at 18:05 IST
Dalal Street set for six IPOs in upcoming week
The six IPOs are Nova Agritech IPO, EPACK Durable IPO, Brisk Technovision IPO, Fonebox Retail IPO, DelaPlex Limited IPO, and Harshdeep Hortico Limited IPO.
IPOs coming up: The Indian stock market is gearing up for a bustling week ahead, with six initial public offerings (IPOs) set to hit Dalal Street. The upcoming IPOs include one main board and five small-medium enterprise (SME) issues, providing investors with a variety of options. The six IPOs are Nova Agritech IPO, EPACK Durable IPO, Brisk Technovision IPO, Fonebox Retail IPO, DelaPlex Limited IPO, and Harshdeep Hortico Limited IPO.
Nova Agritech IPO
- Opening date: January 23, 2024
- Closing date: January 25, 2024
- Issue size: Rs 143.81 crore
- Fresh Issue: Rs 112 crore
- Offer for Sale: Rs 31.81 crore
- Price band: Rs 39 to Rs 41 per share
- Minimum lot size: 365 shares
- Listing date: January 31, 2024
- Tentative allotment date: January 29, 2024
- Latest GMP: Rs 20 as of January 21, 2024, according to Investor Gain.
EPACK Durable IPO
- Bidding opened: January 19, 2024
- Closing date: January 24, 2024
- Issue size: Rs 640.05 crore
- Fresh Issue: Rs 400 crore
- Offer for Sale: Rs 240 crore
- Price band: Rs 218 to Rs 230 per share
- Minimum lot size: 65 shares
- Listing date: January 30, 2024
- Tentative allotment date: January 25, 2024
- Latest GMP: Rs 28 as of January 21, 2024, according to Investor Gain.
Brisk Technovision IPO
- Opening date: January 23, 2024
- Closing date: January 25, 2024
- Issue size: Rs 12.48 crore
- Offer for Sale: 8 lakh shares
- Price: Rs 156 per share
- Minimum lot size: 800 shares
- Listing date: January 31, 2024
- Tentative allotment date: January 29, 2024
Fonebox Retail IPO
- Opening date: January 24, 2024
- Closing date: January 29, 2024
- Issue size: Rs 20.37 crore
- Fresh Issue: Rs 20.37 crore
- Price band: Rs 66 to Rs 70 per share
- Minimum lot size: 2000 shares
- Listing date: February 1, 2024
- Tentative allotment date: January 30, 2024
- Latest GMP: Rs 50, as of January 21, 2024, according to Investor Gain.
DelaPlex Limited IPO
- Opening date: January 24, 2024
- Closing date: January 29, 2024
- Issue size: Rs 46.08 crore
- Fresh Issue: Rs 34.56 crore
- Offer for Sale: Rs 11.52 crore
- Price band: Rs 186 to Rs 192 per share
- Minimum lot size: 600 shares
- Listing date: February 1, 2024
- Tentative allotment date: January 30, 2024
- Latest GMP: Rs 60 as of January 21, 2024, according to Investor Gain.
Megatherm Induction IPO
- Opening date: January 25, 2024
- Closing date: January 30, 2024
- Issue size: Rs 53.91 crore
- Fresh Issue: Rs 53.91 crore
- Price band: Rs 100 to Rs 108 per share
- Minimum lot size: 1200 shares
- Listing date: February 2, 2024
- Tentative allotment date: January 31, 2024
- Latest GMP: Rs 40, as of January 21, 2024, according to Investor Gain.
Harshdeep Hortico Limited IPO
- Opening date: January 25, 2024
- Closing date: January 30, 2024
- Issue size: Rs 19.09 crore
- Fresh Issue: Rs 19.09 crore
- Price band: Rs 42 to Rs 45 per share
- Minimum lot size: 3000 shares
- Listing date: February 2, 2024
- Tentative allotment date: January 31, 2024
Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:05 IST
