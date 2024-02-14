Advertisement

The government has intervened to address severe congestion issues at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, instructing authorities to reduce nearly 40 flights per day to alleviate delays and airspace saturation.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation expressed dissatisfaction with Mumbai International Airport Limited's (MIAL) efforts to manage air traffic efficiently, prompting regulatory intervention. The ministry cited concerns over prolonged aircraft hovering times—up to 40 to 60 minutes—to secure landing slots, exacerbating flight delays and operational inefficiencies.

Advertisement

The government rebuked MIAL for reportedly allocating arrival and departure slots more than the airport's capacity, without adequate time gaps between flights. In response to these findings, the Airports Authority of India issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on January 2, imposing restrictions on air traffic movements during peak and non-peak hours.

During peak hours—spanning from 8 am to 11 am., 5 pm. to 8 pm, and 9.15 pm to 11.15 pm—air traffic movements have been reduced from 46 to 44. Additionally, movements during non-peak hours have been curtailed from 44 to 42. Furthermore, charter flight operations have been restricted during peak hours to mitigate congestion.

Advertisement

The Ministry underscored the economic repercussions of prolonged waiting times for aircraft, estimating additional costs ranging from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 2.6 lakh on jet fuel per instance. These added expenses are anticipated to be passed on to customers through higher airfares, highlighting the broader implications of airspace congestion on the aviation industry and travellers alike.

The directive to reduce flight volumes at Mumbai Airport reflects the government's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and passenger experience, as well as safeguarding the economic interests of stakeholders.

