DMart at record high: DMart shares surged to a new peak today, marking a sixth consecutive session of gains for Avenue Supermarts, the company behind the renowned retail chain. The stock soared as much as 4.95 per cent, hitting a record high of Rs 4,507.7 per share. Over the past six sessions, DMart shares have witnessed a remarkable uptick, recording 15 per cent increase.

The buying frenzy around DMart shares was further fuelled by international brokerage CLSA, which recently initiated coverage on the stock with a buy recommendation. The move by CLSA underlines the growth potential it sees in the discount retail giant, driven by its efficient operational model and expanding range of private-label products.

DMart has long been known for its ELDC/ELDP strategy, offering consumers everyday low prices. This approach has not only attracted price-conscious shoppers but has also contributed to robust sales and market share gains for DMart.

A key aspect of CLSA's bullish outlook on Avenue Supermarts is the company's aggressive expansion of its private-label offerings. These products, offered at a considerable discount compared to popular brands, are expected to be a key driver of growth for DMart in the coming years.

Despite being a leader in India's massive food and grocery market, DMart's current market share remains relatively low, presenting ample room for expansion. CLSA projects that DMart could capture up to 5 per cent of the market share as it continues to expand its footprint and increase its store count.

CLSA has set a target price of Rs 5,107 for Avenue Supermarts. The valuation is based on a blend of discounted cash flow analysis and a one-year median price-to-earnings multiple, positioning DMart favorably compared to its slower-growing peers.

As of 1:38 pm, DMart shares traded 3.82 per cent higher at Rs 4,458.75, outperforming the Sensex which was down 0.35 per cent.

