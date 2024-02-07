Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

Dollar at two-month high as rate cut hopes recede

The unexpected strength in the US job market prompted market participants to reevaluate the Federal Reserve's stance on the labour market.

Business Desk
Dollar hits three-month low
Dollar hits three-month low | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Dollar surged to a two-month high against major currencies on Monday as traders recalibrated expectations for aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the wake of a robust US jobs report last Friday. The report exceeded market forecasts, leading to a surge in US bond yields and strengthening the dollar.

The repricing by the Fed gained momentum after comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who indicated that the central bank might take its time before implementing interest rate cuts. Powell's statements further boosted Treasury yields on Monday.

Advertisement

In early Asia trade, the Japanese yen fell to its lowest level since early December at 148.82 per dollar before stabilizing at 148.43. Meanwhile, the euro was down 0.26 per cent at $1.0762, close to its lowest level since mid-December.

The dollar index rose 0.12 per cent to 104.17, reaching its highest point since December 11. The unexpected strength in the US job market prompted market participants to reevaluate the Federal Reserve's stance on the labour market.

Advertisement

Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets at ING, noted, "Markets continue to be bounced around by data and central bank speak," highlighting the impact of economic indicators and statements from central bank officials.

Charu Chanana, Head of FX Strategy at Saxo Bank, emphasized the growing reasons for a bullish trend in the USD, with markets reevaluating the possibility of a March rate cut after Powell's recent comments.

Advertisement

Fed funds futures now indicate approximately 120 basis points of easing for the Fed in 2024, down from about 150 basis points at the end of the previous year. The likelihood of a March cut has decreased to around 16 per cent, a sharp decline from approximately 50 per cent a week ago.

Sterling edged down 0.17 per cent to $1.2612, reaching a two-week low. The Australian dollar also declined 0.16 per cent to $0.6501, after dipping as low as $0.6487 in Asian trading.

Advertisement

Treasury yields continued to rise, reflecting expectations of higher US rates, with the two-year yield up 8 basis points at 4.445 per cent, following an 18 basis points jump on Friday.

The onshore yuan struggled against the stronger dollar, closing at 7.1982 per dollar, the weakest since November 17, despite China's central bank using official guidance to maintain stability.

Advertisement

The focus later in the day will be on the ISM non-manufacturing survey, providing insights into the health of the US economy in January. Additionally, German export data for December revealed a more significant-than-expected decline due to weak global demand.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  2. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement