×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

Dollar halts momentum ahead of key inflation data; Yen edges closer to multi-decade lows

Against the yen, the dollar experienced a 0.16% uptick, reaching 151.88 JPY=EBS, nearing its highest level since July 1990.

Reported by: Business Desk
Stock market
Market update | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US inflation data: Amid anticipation of forthcoming US inflation figures, the dollar took a breather on Monday, while the yen edged perilously close to lows not seen since 1990, keeping traders on high alert for potential intervention measures in Tokyo to bolster the flagging currency.

After a week of fluctuations influenced by a mixed bag of economic indicators, including a slowdown in services growth and unexpectedly robust hiring numbers, market sentiment regarding Federal Reserve rate cuts for the year tempered, leading to a flat performance of the dollar index against major peers, resting at 104.38.

Advertisement

As investors eagerly await US consumer price inflation data slated for release on Wednesday, coupled with the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday, analysts at MUFG highlighted the heightened risk of the Federal Reserve trailing other central banks in interest rate adjustments, potentially bolstering the dollar's position.

Against the yen, the dollar experienced a 0.16 per cent uptick, reaching 151.88 JPY=EBS, nearing its highest level since July 1990. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's affirmation of utilising all available measures to counter excessive yen depreciation, backed by statements from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, further underscored the market's sensitivity to potential intervention.

Advertisement

Former top currency official in Japan, Takehiko Nakao, stressed the readiness of authorities to intervene in foreign exchange markets to curb sharp yen depreciation, adding a layer of caution to dollar-yen trading dynamics.

Meanwhile, the euro dipped marginally against the dollar, trading at $1.08305, while sterling also experienced a minor downturn, resting at $1.26255. The upcoming ECB meeting is anticipated to maintain interest rates while hinting at possible adjustments in June, despite increasing confidence in inflation's trajectory toward the 2 per cent target.

Advertisement

In the cryptocurrency realm, bitcoin surged 5.3 per cent to $71,230, showcasing resilience amidst the broader market fluctuations.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

rupees-dearness-allowance

Co-lending assets of NBFC

a few seconds ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

3 minutes ago
Pegatron

Pegatron iPhone plant

3 minutes ago
Tata Motors

Q4 JLR sales

6 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir

Dhoni ready to brat KKR

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

6 minutes ago
Retro Games

Apple allows retro games

11 minutes ago
cyber crime

Gurugram Cyber Crime

12 minutes ago
PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Nationwide

13 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni faces Narine

14 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

suicide

15 minutes ago
Nithin Kamath

Seema Patil On Cancer

16 minutes ago
Pro-Palestinian activist agitating outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Nicaragua-Germany at ICJ

20 minutes ago
Bengaluru: BJP Worker Dies After Crashing Into Union Minister's Car Door

Bengaluru: BJP Worker Die

20 minutes ago
Gajendra Singh

Brainrecoding Edutech

32 minutes ago
Bengaluru facing brutal heatwave, netizens comparing it to Dubai

Bengaluru The Next Dubai

37 minutes ago
UP: Former IPS Officer Vijay Kumar And His Wife Anupama Joins BJP

Former IPS Officer BJP

41 minutes ago
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings returns home

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education6 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo