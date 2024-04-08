Advertisement

US inflation data: Amid anticipation of forthcoming US inflation figures, the dollar took a breather on Monday, while the yen edged perilously close to lows not seen since 1990, keeping traders on high alert for potential intervention measures in Tokyo to bolster the flagging currency.

After a week of fluctuations influenced by a mixed bag of economic indicators, including a slowdown in services growth and unexpectedly robust hiring numbers, market sentiment regarding Federal Reserve rate cuts for the year tempered, leading to a flat performance of the dollar index against major peers, resting at 104.38.

As investors eagerly await US consumer price inflation data slated for release on Wednesday, coupled with the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday, analysts at MUFG highlighted the heightened risk of the Federal Reserve trailing other central banks in interest rate adjustments, potentially bolstering the dollar's position.

Against the yen, the dollar experienced a 0.16 per cent uptick, reaching 151.88 JPY=EBS, nearing its highest level since July 1990. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's affirmation of utilising all available measures to counter excessive yen depreciation, backed by statements from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, further underscored the market's sensitivity to potential intervention.

Former top currency official in Japan, Takehiko Nakao, stressed the readiness of authorities to intervene in foreign exchange markets to curb sharp yen depreciation, adding a layer of caution to dollar-yen trading dynamics.

Meanwhile, the euro dipped marginally against the dollar, trading at $1.08305, while sterling also experienced a minor downturn, resting at $1.26255. The upcoming ECB meeting is anticipated to maintain interest rates while hinting at possible adjustments in June, despite increasing confidence in inflation's trajectory toward the 2 per cent target.

In the cryptocurrency realm, bitcoin surged 5.3 per cent to $71,230, showcasing resilience amidst the broader market fluctuations.

