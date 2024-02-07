Advertisement

Forex news: The Dollar index reached a one-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, driven by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's remarks that tempered expectations of a March rate cut. Simultaneously, China's offshore Yuan saw an uptick following the release of data indicating the country's fourth-quarter 2023 growth, meeting its annual target.

As of 0230 GMT, the Dollar index, measuring the greenback against major currencies, stood at 103.32, having touched 103.42 in the previous session—the highest level since December 13. Tuesday witnessed the Dollar's most significant one-day percentage gain since January 2.

Waller emphasised that the US is "within striking distance" of the Fed's 2 per cent inflation goal, advising against hasty rate cuts until lower inflation is consistently observed. This led to a shift in market expectations, with the likelihood of a rate cut in March reducing to 62.2 per cent from the previous session's 76.9 per cent, as per CME's FedWatch Tool.

Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG, commented, "Rate cuts are coming, but not as soon as some might be hoping for." He noted that despite the recent adjustment in the Fed rate curve, there is room for further easing, with 157 basis points of rate cuts still priced in for 2024.

The offshore Chinese Yuan saw a slight increase to 7.2092 per Dollar following official data revealing a 5.2 per cent growth in China's economy in the fourth quarter, missing expectations but enabling Beijing to achieve its annual growth target.

In the cryptocurrency realm, Bitcoin experienced a 0.96 per cent decline, reaching $43,013.00.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde's remarks later in the day may lead to further repricing, according to Sycamore. The Euro, meanwhile, hovered near a one-month low at $1.08765, impacted by uncertainty over the timing of rate cuts following comments from ECB policymakers.

Other currency movements included the Australian Dollar, stable at $0.65825, the Kiwi up 0.1 per cent at $0.6144, Sterling trading largely unchanged at $1.2641 after a recent fall due to slower British wage growth, and the yen under pressure as US bond yields supported the greenback, standing at 147.21 per Dollar.

Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank, highlighted the influence of US Treasury yields on the Japanese yen, noting that the Bank of Japan is likely to remain on the sidelines until at least March. The Yen closed at 147.21 per Dollar, just off its lowest since December 6 at 147.49 earlier in the session.



(With Reuters inputs.)