Updated January 25th, 2024 at 07:52 IST

Dollar holds firm near six-week highs ahead of US GDP; focus on ECB meeting

The euro exhibited weakness ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day.

Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dollar in focus: The Dollar remained relatively stable near a six-week high as investors awaited key data, including US GDP figures, to assess the direction of US interest rates. 

Overnight data revealed an uptick in US business activity for January, with indications of easing inflation as prices charged by companies fell to the lowest level in over 3-1/2 years.

The Dollar index, gauging the US currency against six peers, inched up 0.06 per cent to 103.33, rebounding slightly from a 0.2 per cent dip on Tuesday. 

Traders consolidated positions ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The first reading of US fourth-quarter GDP is anticipated to demonstrate the resilience of the economy to notable interest rate increases.

Analysts suggest that robust US economic activity, contrasted with weaker European and Chinese growth, could support the USD.

Economists polled by Reuters expect a 2 per cent annualised growth in fourth-quarter US GDP. Additional data this week includes the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, scheduled for Friday.

Looking ahead to the next week, the Fed is expected to maintain current rates, but market attention will be on Chair Jerome Powell's comments for insights into potential interest rate cuts.

In Asia, the offshore Chinese yuan saw a slight uptick of 0.06 per cent to $7.1648 per Dollar following China's central bank's major cut to bank reserves, injecting $140 billion into the banking system.

The Japanese yen weakened by 0.16 per cent to 147.75 per Dollar, partially retracing gains from Wednesday as traders considered the Bank of Japan's more hawkish stance.

The euro dipped 0.07 per cent to $1.0875 ahead of the ECB policy meeting, where rate stability is expected, and focus shifts to officials' comments. 

The ECB, cautious about discussing rate reversals, is facing market expectations of 130 basis points in cuts this year.

Other currency movements included a slight decline in the Australian Dollar by 0.09 per cent to $0.657, a 0.11 per cent fall in the New Zealand Dollar to $0.610, and sterling at $1.2706, down 0.13 per cent for the day.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 25th, 2024 at 07:52 IST

