Dollar in focus: The Dollar maintained stability on Friday, poised for its fifth consecutive weekly gain, while investors assessed economic indicators and firm expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in June. Concurrently, the yen traded around the psychologically significant 150 per dollar level.

The dollar index, gauging the US currency against six major counterparts, inched up by 0.09 per cent to 104.35 on Friday, following a 0.4 per cent dip on Thursday. The index is set to record a 0.2 per cent increase for the week, marking its fifth consecutive weekly gain.

A recent mixed bag of US economic data impacted the dollar's trajectory, with retail sales experiencing a greater-than-anticipated decline in January, attributed to decreases in sales at auto dealerships and gasoline service stations.

However, a separate report indicating a decrease of 8,000 in initial claims for state unemployment benefits to a seasonally adjusted 212,000 for the week ending Feb. 10 offered further evidence of a tight US labour market.

Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC in Singapore, commented, “We have seen how US activity is starting to show some softening, and the USD momentum is taking a breather.”

Market sentiment regarding the timing and magnitude of the first Fed rate cut continues to influence volatility in FX markets, with traders now pricing in an 80 per cent chance of a rate cut in June, as per the CME FedWatch tool.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic mentioned that although the US central bank has made significant progress in lowering inflation pressures, existing risks prevent an immediate call for interest rate cuts.

Attention remains focused on remarks from policymakers, notably Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, scheduled to provide the Senate banking committee with its biannual monetary policy update on March 7.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen weakened by 0.10 per cent to 150.08 per dollar, hovering near the 150 mark, prompting vigilance for potential intervention by Japan to weaken its currency, along with verbal interventions from officials.

The yen's sensitivity to US rates persists as investors revise their expectations of the Federal Reserve's easing cycle. The Asian currency has depreciated by 6 per cent this year.

Kieran Williams, head of Asia FX at InTouch Capital Markets, remarked, “Diminishing effectiveness of verbal interventions may require Japanese officials to take concrete action to slow down the pace of JPY depreciation if US Treasury yields rise further.”

In other currency movements, the euro dipped by 0.07 per cent to $1.0763, while sterling stood at $1.2582, down 0.14 per cent on the day.

The Australian dollar eased by 0.20 per cent to $0.651, and the New Zealand dollar dropped by 0.21 per cent to $0.609.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin experienced a 1.16 per cent rise, reaching $51,966.22.

(With Reuters Inputs)