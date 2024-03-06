×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

Dollar holds steady prior to Powell address, Bitcoin finds stability post-record high

Cryptocurrency markets saw Bitcoin slightly up but below its recent record high following a volatile overnight session.

Reported by: Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dollar in focus: Ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony, the US dollar maintained stability on Wednesday, with traders exercising caution amid upcoming events including the European Central Bank rate decision and US jobs data later in the week.

Cryptocurrency markets saw Bitcoin slightly up but below its recent record high following a volatile overnight session. 

Advertisement

The lack of catalysts kept the dollar within a narrow range, despite a slip overnight prompted by slower growth in the US services industry last month.

The upcoming February US jobs report on Friday is anticipated to be a litmus test for the rates outlook, potentially unsettling markets if it surprises positively. 

Advertisement

Powell's testimony before Congress is eagerly awaited, with expectations that he will reaffirm the Fed's stance to await further data before considering rate adjustments.

Carol Kong, a currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, anticipates Powell to maintain the Fed's current stance, suggesting that it's unlikely to sway market expectations for a potential rate cut in June, which is currently priced in at around 60 per cent.

Advertisement

The dollar index, measuring the greenback against a basket of major currencies, remained around 103.84. 

Meanwhile, the euro edged lower to $1.0846 ahead of the ECB rate decision, with markets keen on any hints regarding future rate adjustments and economic projections.

Advertisement

While eurozone inflation remained resilient last month, Charu Chanana, head of currency strategy at Saxo, believes that downward revisions to inflation prints may pose risks to the euro but expects it to remain a buy on dips amid stabilising economic indicators.

Elsewhere, the British pound was slightly down ahead of the British budget announcement, while the Australian dollar held steady after weak fourth-quarter GDP data reinforced expectations for rate cuts. 

Advertisement

The New Zealand dollar also slipped slightly against the greenback.

In the cryptocurrency sphere, Bitcoin's surge to a record high overnight caught market attention, but it retraced slightly afterward, indicating a breather following months of strong rallies amid increased investor interest and speculation on global interest rate trends.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

12 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

12 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

12 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

12 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

12 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

18 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

18 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

21 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Releases 'Modi Ka Parivar' Poster to Counter Lalu Yadav's Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  2. RBI directs card issuers to offer choice of networks to customers

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  3. Kate Winslet Talks About Overcoming An Eating Disorder

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  4. Shabnim Ismail unleashes lightning-fast delivery at WPL in the MI vs DC

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  5. Drake Bell Alleges He Was Sexually Abused As Child Actor

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo