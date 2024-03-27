×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 08:42 IST

Dollar holds steady, Yen nears key levels ahead of US inflation figures

Trading at 151.52 per dollar early in the Asia session, the yen hovered close to 151.94, prompting memories of previous Japanese authorities' intervention.

Reported by: Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Pixabay
  • 2 min read
Dollar holds steady: The dollar stabilised on Wednesday following robust US economic data, pushing the Japanese yen towards levels that prompted official intervention in 2022.

Despite Japan's recent departure from negative interest rates, the yen has emerged as the worst-performing major currency for the quarter, down over 7 per cent against the dollar.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki stressed upon Japan's readiness to take necessary measures if the yen depreciates too rapidly.

Market sentiment remains cautious, with attention on a potential test of 152 per dollar, amidst ongoing warnings against speculative moves from Japanese officials.

Meanwhile, China stabilised the yuan after recent downward pressure, while Australian data indicated inflation holding steady at a two-year low, potentially signalling future interest rate cuts.

Market focus shifted to Friday's release of US core inflation data, following overnight reports of a notable increase in durable goods orders in February.

The euro remained relatively stable within its year-long range, while the Swiss franc depreciated further against the dollar, reaching a four-month low.

The US dollar index continued its upward trajectory for the quarter, while sterling remained steady amid mixed signals from Bank of England policymakers.

Rate cut expectations weighed on the New Zealand dollar, which struggled to maintain its position against the dollar amid weak economic growth forecasts.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 27th, 2024 at 08:42 IST

