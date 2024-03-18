×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 07:55 IST

Dollar holds steady, Yen softens ahead of potential BOJ policy shift

Despite weakening slightly against the dollar to its lowest level in over a week, the Japanese yen remains up for the month.

Reported by: Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dollar remains steady: The dollar maintained its stability on Monday as traders anticipated a week filled with central bank meetings worldwide. 

Of particular interest is the Bank of Japan (BOJ), which appears poised to abandon negative rates, while attention also remains on the Federal Reserve's projections for rate cuts.

Advertisement

Aside from Japan and the United States, central banks in England, Australia, Norway, Switzerland, Mexico, Brazil, and Indonesia are scheduled to meet, with most expected to maintain current interest rates.

The focus in Asia is on the BOJ, as major pay raises by major Japanese firms have solidified expectations for the central bank to end its negative interest rate policy, possibly as early as this week.

Advertisement

Despite weakening slightly against the dollar to its lowest level in over a week, the Japanese yen remains up for the month. 

ANZ's senior international economist predicts a dovish hike by the BOJ, potentially raising the policy rate from -0.1 per cent to 0.0 per cent.

Advertisement

While there's speculation that the BOJ might delay its move until April, markets currently indicate a 39 per cent chance of action on Tuesday.

Beyond Japan, Australia's central bank is expected to keep rates steady, with the Australian dollar holding near a week low. Similarly, the New Zealand dollar saw modest gains.

Advertisement

The euro and the sterling were slightly down against the dollar, with the Bank of England expected to maintain rates at its Thursday meeting.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, edged up ahead of the Fed's meeting, despite expectations of no rate changes. 

Advertisement

Traders are closely watching for any adjustments to the Fed's projections on future rate cuts.

Cryptocurrencies experienced a slight decline, with bitcoin and ether both trading lower after reaching record highs last week.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 07:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tamannaah Bhatia

Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap Party

6 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz defeats Medvedev

8 minutes ago
China real estate

China property trends

10 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Sensex, Nifty open lower

11 minutes ago
Nicolo Zaniolo

Villa salvages 1-1 draw

14 minutes ago
Azam Khan

India News LIVE:

14 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

Kejriwal Skips ED Summon

15 minutes ago
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area

Kolkata Building Collapse

15 minutes ago
Joao Felix

Barca routs Atletico 3-0

16 minutes ago
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC

TSMC chip plant plans

23 minutes ago
THESE Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here

Electoral Bonds Scheme

23 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag

United beats Liverpool

25 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Top mutual funds

25 minutes ago
Patrik Schick

Leverkusen keeps lead

28 minutes ago
Crime

Jacksonville Beach Shooti

29 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Kane to join England

31 minutes ago
Nikkei

Nikkei surges

32 minutes ago
Svenja Huth

Svenja Huth retires

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle11 hours ago

  3. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World12 hours ago

  4. 2 Brothers Arrested For Posing as ED Officers, Extorting Money

    India News12 hours ago

  5. NDA Will Cross 400-Mark on June 4, Says PM Modi in Andhra | LIVE

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo