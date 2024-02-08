Advertisement

Dollar pauses rally: The Dollar took a breather on Tuesday as traders reinforced their expectations for multiple Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, believing that US inflation is slowing. Bitcoin, meanwhile, maintained its strength near April 2022 levels amid growing anticipation of imminent approval for spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF).

The Euro, at $1.0950, rebounded from a recent three-week low of $1.0877, while the Japanese Yen distanced itself from the 145 per Dollar level following a broad decline in the greenback as US Treasury yields slipped.

Image Credits: Pexels

The moves were influenced by the New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations, indicating a decline in US consumers' short-term inflation expectations to the lowest level in nearly three years in December.

Market analysts suggest that these developments increase the probability of the Fed cutting rates soon.

Futures indicate around 140 basis points worth of easing priced in for the Fed this year. The US Dollar eased slightly against a basket of currencies, Sterling advanced, and risk-sensitive currencies like the Australian and New Zealand Dollars edged higher.

In Asia, core inflation in Japan's capital slowed for the second consecutive month in December, easing pressure on the Bank of Japan. The Yen saw little change following the release. Bitcoin hovered around $46,923, close to its recent high of $47,281, with expectations of US securities regulator approval for spot bitcoin ETFs.

While there are fundamental reasons for optimism, analysts caution against a potential 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' scenario. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, steadied at $2,314.70.

(With Reuters Inputs)