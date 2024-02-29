Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

Dollar prepares for inflation data; Yen strengthens on BOJ remarks

Bitcoin continued its upward trajectory, surpassing $63,000 as investment flows into new US bitcoin exchange-traded funds remained robust.

Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dollar braces for inflation data: The US dollar maintained its strength on Thursday ahead of US inflation data that could influence interest rate expectations, while the yen saw gains following comments from a Bank of Japan official suggesting a potential shift away from ultra-easy monetary policies.

Bitcoin continued its upward trajectory, surpassing $63,000 as investment flows into new US bitcoin exchange-traded funds remained robust. With a more than 45 per cent surge this month, Bitcoin is approaching a record high above $69,000.

The yen faced pressure as short-term rates in Japan remained near zero while US and European interest rates stayed relatively high, prompting investors to seek better returns elsewhere. 

Advertisement

The yen declined 2 per cent against the dollar in February and 2.7 per cent against the euro, marking its largest monthly slide against the euro since last June.

BOJ board member Hajime Takata's remarks suggesting a potential overhaul of ultra-loose monetary policies, including an exit from negative interest rates and bond yield control, bolstered the yen. Market analysts noted that his comments could increase expectations for an earlier-than-expected policy adjustment at the BOJ's March meeting.

Advertisement

Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda reiterated the government's vigilance regarding currency movements and readiness to intervene, speaking on the sidelines of the G20 finance leaders meeting in Sao Paulo.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar faced selling pressure after the central bank signaled a pause in rate hikes, leading to a downward revision in rate hike expectations.

Advertisement

Investors awaited the release of the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. Expectations for a rise of 0.4 per cent indicated a potential increase from previous forecasts, with market sentiment leaning towards reduced pricing for a May rate cut and supporting the US dollar.

The Australian dollar declined by 1.1 per cent in February amid falling iron ore prices and expectations of stable interest rates. 

Advertisement

The euro remained steady against the dollar, reflecting decreased expectations for rate cuts in Europe, while sterling traded at $1.2669.

The US dollar index held steady at 103.86.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

8 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

9 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

9 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

9 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

9 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

13 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

17 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

17 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

18 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Idaho Halts Execution by Lethal Injection after 8 Failed Attempts

    World15 minutes ago

  2. Kerala University declares second semester results

    Education15 minutes ago

  3. Dollar prepares for inflation data; Yen strengthens on BOJ remarks

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex open lower, trade flat

    Business News21 minutes ago

  5. Man United, Liverpool meet in FA Cup quarters

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo