Dollar to rise: The Dollar is set for its second consecutive weekly gain as signs of resilience in the US economy and a cautious stance on rate cuts from central bankers influence market sentiment.

The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are on track for their largest weekly gains since November and June, rising by 1.7 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

The market's probability of a US rate cut in March has decreased from 75 per cent to 57 per cent over the week.

The Dollar index has risen by 0.9 per cent to 103.4, with the Dollar gaining nearly 5 per cent against the Japanese yen this year, casting doubt on expectations of a Bank of Japan (BOJ) rate hike.

Japan's core inflation slowed to 2.3 per cent in December, the lowest annual pace since June 2022, supporting the belief that BOJ rate hikes may not be imminent.

Rabobank strategist Jane Foley noted the market's realisation of the challenges for the BOJ in raising rates and the concurrent reevaluation of Fed rate cut risks, contributing to the Dollar's strength against the yen.

Rabobank revised its one-month forecast for Dollar/Yen to 148 from 144.

In the Asia session, currency movements were modest, with the Euro down 0.7 per cent for the week at $1.0878 and sterling down 0.3 per cent to $1.2708.

The Aussie saw a slight boost from stabilising iron ore prices, rising 0.1 per cent to $0.6578, while the kiwi remained steady at $0.6118.

Strong US labour-market data, with weekly jobless claims at their lowest in nearly 1-1/2 years, added pressure on market rate-cut expectations.

Two-year Treasury yields, reflecting short-term interest rate expectations, rose 22 basis points to 4.3587 per cent this week. Retail sales in December exceeded expectations.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's comments stressed upon the US economy's strength, suggesting a cautious and gradual approach to any rate adjustments. Similarly, a hawkish tone from European central bankers tempered expectations for rate cuts in Europe, limiting the euro's decline against the Dollar and boosting crosses like euro/yen and euro/swissy.

Unexpectedly high British inflation led to a pullback in bets on Bank of England rate cuts, providing support for the pound.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin hit a five-week low at $40,484, as profit-taking ensued following the US approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

Speculators had driven the price 150 per cent higher in 2023, anticipating increased cryptocurrency investment by large-scale investors after regulatory approval.

(With Reuters Inputs)