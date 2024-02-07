Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

Dollar set for second consecutive weekly gain amid cautious rate outlook

The market's probability of a US rate cut in March has decreased from 75% to 57% over the week.

Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Dollar to rise: The Dollar is set for its second consecutive weekly gain as signs of resilience in the US economy and a cautious stance on rate cuts from central bankers influence market sentiment. 

The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are on track for their largest weekly gains since November and June, rising by 1.7 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively. 

Advertisement

The market's probability of a US rate cut in March has decreased from 75 per cent to 57 per cent over the week.

The Dollar index has risen by 0.9 per cent to 103.4, with the Dollar gaining nearly 5 per cent against the Japanese yen this year, casting doubt on expectations of a Bank of Japan (BOJ) rate hike. 

Advertisement

Japan's core inflation slowed to 2.3 per cent in December, the lowest annual pace since June 2022, supporting the belief that BOJ rate hikes may not be imminent.

Rabobank strategist Jane Foley noted the market's realisation of the challenges for the BOJ in raising rates and the concurrent reevaluation of Fed rate cut risks, contributing to the Dollar's strength against the yen. 

Advertisement

Rabobank revised its one-month forecast for Dollar/Yen to 148 from 144.

In the Asia session, currency movements were modest, with the Euro down 0.7 per cent for the week at $1.0878 and sterling down 0.3 per cent to $1.2708. 

Advertisement

The Aussie saw a slight boost from stabilising iron ore prices, rising 0.1 per cent to $0.6578, while the kiwi remained steady at $0.6118.

Strong US labour-market data, with weekly jobless claims at their lowest in nearly 1-1/2 years, added pressure on market rate-cut expectations. 

Advertisement

Two-year Treasury yields, reflecting short-term interest rate expectations, rose 22 basis points to 4.3587 per cent this week. Retail sales in December exceeded expectations.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's comments stressed upon the US economy's strength, suggesting a cautious and gradual approach to any rate adjustments. Similarly, a hawkish tone from European central bankers tempered expectations for rate cuts in Europe, limiting the euro's decline against the Dollar and boosting crosses like euro/yen and euro/swissy.

Advertisement

Unexpectedly high British inflation led to a pullback in bets on Bank of England rate cuts, providing support for the pound. 

Meanwhile, Bitcoin hit a five-week low at $40,484, as profit-taking ensued following the US approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds. 

Advertisement

Speculators had driven the price 150 per cent higher in 2023, anticipating increased cryptocurrency investment by large-scale investors after regulatory approval.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

22 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

28 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

30 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Desi Jugaad: Bicycle Tyre Transformed into Spinning Table| Watch

    Info14 minutes ago

  2. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info21 minutes ago

  3. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News22 minutes ago

  4. RBI greenlights Zoho, Juspay, Decentro as payment aggregators

    Business News25 minutes ago

  5. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement