×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 11:17 IST

Dollar set for weekly gain as global rates diverge

The Swiss National Bank's unexpected rate cut stressed the divergence in global monetary policy, prompting speculation about potential moves by other central ba

Reported by: Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dollar to surge: The US dollar is on track for its second consecutive week of widespread gains, shrugging off a rate hike in Japan and propelled further by a surprise interest rate cut in Switzerland, highlighting the widening gap between the Federal Reserve and other central banks in terms of interest rate policies.

The Swiss National Bank's unexpected rate cut stressed the divergence in global monetary policy, prompting speculation about potential moves by other central banks. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the strength of the US economy suggests the Federal Reserve is in no rush to adjust rates.

In Asia, the Chinese yuan faced pressure amidst expectations of policy easing, resulting in a sharp drop to a four-month low. This trend rippled across currency markets, pushing the dollar higher against major currencies.

Advertisement

The euro hit a three-week low, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars suffered weekly losses.

The Swiss franc, previously the top-performing G10 currency, experienced a notable decline following the rate cut announcement, reaching its weakest level against the dollar in four months. 

Advertisement

The Bank of Japan's announcement of a historic shift in monetary policy failed to boost the yen, which remained near multi-decade lows against the dollar.

The Federal Reserve maintained its funds rate this week but reiterated projections for three rate cuts by the end of the year. However, market expectations for the number of cuts have decreased notably, providing support for the dollar.

Advertisement

Despite concerns about intervention levels, the dollar strengthened against the yen this week, reaching levels last seen in 2022. Investors, seeking yield differentials, turned to alternative currencies such as the euro and the Australian dollar.

Sterling fell after the Bank of England's decision to leave interest rates unchanged, contributing to its weekly decline. 

Advertisement

The US dollar index is set for a second consecutive weekly gain, while Bitcoin faces its sharpest weekly drop since January amidst a retreat in crypto markets.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 11:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi in Bhutan

India news Live

a few seconds ago
Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar Reviews

2 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB, MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli in IPL 2024 opener

Kohli on Dhoni, CSK clash

3 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

Arvind Kejriwal To Spend

4 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

5 minutes ago
Mukesh Ambani Family Picture

Nita Ambani's 'Son' Happy

6 minutes ago
AAP workers protest at ITO

AAP Leaders Detained

9 minutes ago
Evergrande fraud case

Evergrande fraud case

9 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Bonds Donors to AAP

11 minutes ago
Bharatpur tractor incident

Hazare Opposed Kejriwal

12 minutes ago
6 Years Later, Delhi HC Admits CBI's Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others

2G Scam

12 minutes ago
aap protest

Heavy Traffic at ITO

13 minutes ago
United Nations

UN unanimously passes fir

14 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit stocks rally 48%

14 minutes ago
K Kavitha

SC Denies to Bail

21 minutes ago
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor releasing Bihar Board Results

BSEB topper verification

21 minutes ago
Leander Paes Embraces Adorable Mistaken Identity

Tennis Star Leander Paes

23 minutes ago
Eurozone fiscal policy 2025

Eurozone fiscal stance

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News16 hours ago

  3. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Thane: 8 Fake Cops Intercept Courier Company's Car, Steal Rs 5.4 Crore

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Attack on Adv Bhatia, Calls For Action

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo