Dollar to surge: The US dollar is on track for its second consecutive week of widespread gains, shrugging off a rate hike in Japan and propelled further by a surprise interest rate cut in Switzerland, highlighting the widening gap between the Federal Reserve and other central banks in terms of interest rate policies.

The Swiss National Bank's unexpected rate cut stressed the divergence in global monetary policy, prompting speculation about potential moves by other central banks.

Meanwhile, the strength of the US economy suggests the Federal Reserve is in no rush to adjust rates.

In Asia, the Chinese yuan faced pressure amidst expectations of policy easing, resulting in a sharp drop to a four-month low. This trend rippled across currency markets, pushing the dollar higher against major currencies.

The euro hit a three-week low, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars suffered weekly losses.

The Swiss franc, previously the top-performing G10 currency, experienced a notable decline following the rate cut announcement, reaching its weakest level against the dollar in four months.

The Bank of Japan's announcement of a historic shift in monetary policy failed to boost the yen, which remained near multi-decade lows against the dollar.

The Federal Reserve maintained its funds rate this week but reiterated projections for three rate cuts by the end of the year. However, market expectations for the number of cuts have decreased notably, providing support for the dollar.

Despite concerns about intervention levels, the dollar strengthened against the yen this week, reaching levels last seen in 2022. Investors, seeking yield differentials, turned to alternative currencies such as the euro and the Australian dollar.

Sterling fell after the Bank of England's decision to leave interest rates unchanged, contributing to its weekly decline.

The US dollar index is set for a second consecutive weekly gain, while Bitcoin faces its sharpest weekly drop since January amidst a retreat in crypto markets.

(With Reuters Inputs)