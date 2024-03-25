×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Dollar slips as Asian currencies gain support

In Asian trading, the Japanese Yen exhibited slight gains, with the currency standing at 151.29 per Dollar, after touching a four-month low of 151.86 last week.

Reported by: Business Desk
Emerging Market Currencies and Stocks Rise as Dollar Weakens Ahead of Inflation Data
Forex news | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dollar currency movement: The Dollar experienced a decline on Monday, influenced by the potential for currency intervention from Japanese authorities and a government-driven rally in China's Yuan, exerting downward pressure on the US currency.

In Asian trading, the Japanese Yen exhibited slight gains, with the currency standing at 151.29 per Dollar, after touching a four-month low of 151.86 last week. Japanese officials have heightened warnings over the Yen's depreciation, expressing concerns that its weakness does not align with underlying economic fundamentals.

Advertisement

Despite the Bank of Japan's decision to raise interest rates out of negative territory last week, traders anticipate that interest rates in Japan will remain low for an extended period. This expectation, coupled with the significant interest rate differential between Japan and the United States, continues to bolster the appeal of the Dollar.

"The Yen's recent resilience, fueled by Japanese officials' verbal intervention, has created a strong near-term resistance for the Dollar/Yen pair," commented Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Dollar index, which measures the performance of the Dollar against a basket of major currencies, experienced a marginal decline of 0.1 per cent to 104.35, following a weekly gain of nearly 1 per cent the previous week.

The most notable movement in FX markets on Monday was observed in China's Yuan, which surged approximately 0.3 per cent in onshore markets and 0.4 per cent in offshore trading against the Dollar. Sources revealed that major state-owned banks in China were actively selling Dollars for Yuan in onshore markets, reversing a sudden decline witnessed at the end of the previous week.

Advertisement

In Europe, currencies staged a modest recovery after facing downward pressure last week, fueled by investors' preference for the Dollar amid indications that the Federal Reserve is less inclined to implement rate cuts compared to its global counterparts.

Expectations for rate cuts by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England have escalated, following the Swiss National Bank's decision to lower borrowing costs last week. European currencies demonstrated resilience, with the Euro rising 0.1 per cent to $1.0818 and Sterling climbing 0.08 per cent to $1.2611.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the Australian Dollar saw a gain of 0.21 per cent to $0.6528, while Bitcoin experienced a notable increase of 5.6 per cent to $67,030, albeit down from its record high above $73,800 on March 14.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday with cousin Alanna

Alanna's baby shower

11 minutes ago
JOBS

EU on Apple, Google, Meta

21 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

PM Modi wishes on holi

23 minutes ago
Novo Nordisk Cardior Pharmaceuticals acquisition

Novo Nordisk

27 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj's Paycheck

27 minutes ago
Shivaraj Tangadagi, who is the Minister of Culture in the Karnataka government, during a public address said that those who support PM Modi should be punished

Cong Min Stokes Row

33 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

34 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

39 minutes ago
Ram Charan with Sukumar

Ram Charan's Next Film

an hour ago
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) and former Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell (L) playing Holi in Ahmedabad

Aus PM Wishes Holi

an hour ago
Jr NTR

Jr NTR's Dupe in War 2?

an hour ago
Silkyara tunnel construction site

Uttarakhand Silkyara

an hour ago
Lufthansa ITA Airways deal

EU antitrust watchdog

an hour ago
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Anushka's Holi

an hour ago
BYD is going to launch Seal on November 1, 2023 in India

China car loans

an hour ago
Janardhana Reddy joins BJP in Karnataka

Janadharna Rejoins BJP

an hour ago
jyoti mirdha and hanuman beniwal

Beniwal From Nagaur

an hour ago
Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe

Taapsee-Mathias Marriage

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  2. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  3. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News17 hours ago

  4. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  5. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo