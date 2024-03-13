×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

Dollar stable as traders assess impact of higher-than-expected inflation

In February, the US consumer price index (CPI) rose solidly, outperforming forecasts and indicating some resilience in inflation.

Reported by: Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Pixabay
  • 2 min read
Dollar stable: The US dollar remained steady against several major currencies on Wednesday as traders evaluated the implications of inflation data surpassing expectations on the likelihood of an interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve's June meeting.

In February, the US consumer price index (CPI) rose solidly, outperforming forecasts and indicating some resilience in inflation. 

While the 0.4 per cent increase in CPI aligned with expectations, the year-on-year gain of 3.2 per cent slightly exceeded the anticipated 3.1 per cent rise. Core figures also exceeded estimates, leading analysts to speculate on the Fed's policy decisions for the rest of the year.

Market expectations for rate cuts at the Fed's June meeting have slightly eased to around a 67 per cent likelihood compared to 71 per cent earlier in the week, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index, suggested that recent developments may make Fed Chair Powell reconsider his earlier statements on rate cuts, leading to a less certain outlook for a June cut.

Despite these considerations, most major currencies held steady against the dollar, indicating that traders are absorbing the latest data calmly.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of peer currencies, showed little change at 102.91.

Traders are now awaiting US retail sales data and producer prices later in the week for further insights into consumer spending and inflationary pressures.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar slightly weakened, providing relief to the Japanese currency after a notable decline following Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's assessment of the nation's economy.

Analysts are closely monitoring initial estimates of spring wage negotiations in Japan, which could influence the BOJ's decision on interest rates at its upcoming meeting.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is expected to announce the outcome of discussions on the Eurosystem's operational framework review, while the euro and sterling remained relatively stable against the dollar.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin and ether experienced modest gains, with bitcoin remaining below its recent record high set on Monday.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 13th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

