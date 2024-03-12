Advertisement

Dollar in focus: The dollar on Tuesday maintained stability in anticipation of crucial US inflation figures, while the yen strengthened close to a one-month peak amidst growing speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) might exit negative interest rates in its upcoming meeting.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin hovered around $72,000, nearing its previous record high.

The euro retreated from its recent two-month high against the dollar, settling at $1.0931, while the pound rose slightly to $1.2822, still distant from its seven-month peak last Friday.

Market movements remained subdued, with the dollar pausing its recent decline as investors awaited the US inflation report, which could influence the timing of potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank (NAB), stressed upon the market's sensitivity to any deviation from the expected core consumer price increase of 0.3 per cent in February.

In Asia, speculation swirled around the possibility of the BOJ altering its ultra-easy policy settings at its upcoming meeting, bolstering the yen against the dollar and other major currencies.

The lack of clear signals from Japanese authorities kept investors guessing, although Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki remarked that Japan had not yet overcome deflation entirely.

Market volatility for the dollar/yen pair surged to its highest level since January, reflecting uncertainty surrounding BOJ policy decisions.

Elsewhere, bitcoin saw a slight rise to $72,239, after achieving a record high in the previous session.

(With Reuters Inputs)