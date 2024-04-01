×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 11:43 IST

Dollar steady as inflation data boosts June rate cut bets; Yen in focus

Market sentiments are now leaning towards a 68.5% chance of a rate cut in June, up from 57% the previous week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Reported by: Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dollar steady: The dollar remained largely unchanged on Monday following data indicating easing US prices, which reinforced expectations of a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in June. 

Meanwhile, the yen hovered around 152 per dollar, keeping traders wary of possible intervention.

Advertisement

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 0.3 per cent rise in the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index for February, slightly below economists' forecasts. 

However, consumer spending showed robust growth last month, highlighting the economy's resilience.

Advertisement

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments echoed the sentiment, stating that the inflation data aligned with the Fed's objectives.

Market sentiments are now leaning towards a 68.5 per cent chance of a rate cut in June, up from 57 per cent the previous week, according to the CME FedWatch tool. 

Advertisement

Additionally, traders are pricing in 75 basis points of cuts throughout the year.

The euro and sterling remained relatively stable against the dollar, while the dollar index, measuring the U.S. currency against six counterparts, showed a slight increase.

Advertisement

The focus in the currency market remained on the yen, as it approached levels last seen in 1990, prompting concerns about potential intervention by Japanese authorities.

Despite touching a 34-year low against the dollar, the yen saw some recovery.

Advertisement

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki expressed willingness to take action against excessive currency movements, indicating the authorities' vigilance.

Speculators held a net short yen position worth $10.64 billion, reflecting increased bets against the yen.

Advertisement

China's yuan weakened against the dollar, despite positive economic data indicating a recovery and efforts by the central bank to stabilise the currency.

In other currency news, the Australian and New Zealand dollars saw minor fluctuations, while bitcoin and ether recorded modest gains in the cryptocurrency market.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 11:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

EAM Jaishankar on Katchatheevu Issue

Jaishankar on Katchatheev

a few seconds ago
Jawaharlal Nehru

JL Nehru on Katchatheevu

a few seconds ago
Vashu Bhagnani file photo

Shaitaan's UK Connection

3 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya emotional in T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit to captain MI vs RR

4 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

15 Day Judicial Custody

6 minutes ago
Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma

Gill and Abhishek fight?

8 minutes ago
Monkey Man

Monkey Man Update

9 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Island

The Katchatheecvu Issue

11 minutes ago
Standing from Left to Right - David Bousquet, Vladimir Popov

Mahindra Aerostructures

16 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

17 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

18 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

19 minutes ago
Mamaearth parent Honasa listing

Antique initiates hold

19 minutes ago
MP: ASI Continues Survey of Disputed Bhojshala Complex, Muslim Body Submits Objection

Bhojashala ASI Survey

20 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

Kejriwal Demand

20 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Government in FY24

24 minutes ago
CSK fans celebrate MS Dhoni

Fans on Dhoni's comeback

26 minutes ago
Key BJP Meeting Over Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto to Begin Shortly | LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World14 hours ago

  2. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News14 hours ago

  3. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo