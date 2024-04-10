Advertisement

Forex news: The Dollar strengthened on Wednesday in anticipation of a crucial inflation report later in the day, while the Yen lingered near multi-decade lows, raising concerns among traders about potential intervention by Japanese authorities to stabilize the currency.

All eyes in the market were on the US consumer price inflation data for March scheduled for release at 1230 GMT, as traders eagerly awaited clues about the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy direction.

Following a robust jobs report last Friday that surpassed expectations, doubts have emerged regarding the timing and magnitude of potential interest rate cuts by the Fed this year.

According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, US interest rate futures suggested a 50 per cent chance of the first rate cut occurring in June, with the likelihood of no change increasing to 46 per cent.

Analysts noted that a strong inflation figure could prompt markets to reconsider the possibility of a June rate cut, potentially driving a significant appreciation of the Dollar.

Ulrich Leuchtmann, Head of FX and Commodity Research at Commerzbank, remarked, "A lot of forex traders are expecting to see higher readings again. Then it would seem clear as daylight that there will be no quick Fed rate cuts." However, if last month's reading falls below 0.3 per cent, it could signal a reevaluation of the US inflation trajectory, potentially leading to substantial weakness in the Dollar.

The US Dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six major currencies, inched up by 0.02 per cent to 104.1.

Meanwhile, in Japan, no new alerts were issued as the Yen remained close to its 34-year low against the Dollar ahead of the US data release.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda dismissed speculation that the Yen's steep decline might compel the central bank to raise interest rates. The Japanese currency traded flat at 151.83 per Dollar.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand Dollar saw a modest uptick of 0.12 per cent to $0.60685, briefly reaching a three-week peak of $0.60775 against the Dollar after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept rates unchanged, as anticipated, but cautioned about persistent inflation.

The Euro held steady at $1.0851, following its recent ascent to a three-week high versus the Dollar on Tuesday, with the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday looming on the horizon.

(With Reuters inputs.)