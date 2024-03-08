×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 08:34 IST

Dollar weakens ahead of payrolls

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks, expressing increased confidence in potential interest rate cuts, have further weakened the dollar's position.

Reported by: Business Desk
Dollar
Dollar | Image:Pexels
Dollar in focus: The US dollar is set for its most notable weekly decline of the year as anticipation mounts ahead of the latest non-farm payrolls report. 

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks, expressing increased confidence in potential interest rate cuts, have further weakened the dollar's position. 

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen has strengthened amidst growing speculation of a rate hike in Japan.

Market sentiment remains cautious in early Asia trading, with investors eagerly awaiting the US employment data, which could either confirm or challenge expectations of a rate cut by June.

Powell's statement indicating the Fed's proximity to the necessary confidence for rate cuts has influenced market dynamics. 

Additionally, the European Central Bank's decision to maintain its benchmark rate steady at 4 per cent and hint at a possible cut in June has boosted the euro, despite the Fed funds rate being higher in the United States.

The euro has surged to nearly two-month highs against the dollar, while the yen has experienced its most notable weekly gain since December, fuelled by observations of a sustainable wage-price cycle in Japan, potentially leading to the country's first rate increase in 17 years.

The weakening dollar has also lifted the Australian and New Zealand dollars by 1.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively, while the British pound has reached a 2024 high against the dollar.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester's remarks regarding inflation reports have added to expectations of rate cuts. 

With upcoming data releases before the May and June Fed meetings, the dollar's vulnerability persists, especially leading up to the non-farm payrolls report.

Economists anticipate the addition of a robust 200,000 jobs in the US following January's exceptional increase of 353,000.

The outcome of the report will likely shape market sentiments in the coming week, potentially extending the dollar's weakness if expectations are not met.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 8th, 2024 at 08:34 IST

2 days ago
