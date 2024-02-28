Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Dreamfolks Services surges after Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with buy

Motilal Oswal emphasises Dreamfolks Services' 75% market share and nationwide airport lounge coverage.

Business Desk
Stock market
Stock market | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

Dreamfolks Services surges: Dreamfolks Services, which provides lounge services at airports, saw its shares soar by 5 per cent to close at Rs 507.95 after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating for target price of Rs 650, indicating upside of 34 per cent from its Tuesday's closing price.

Motilal Oswal highlighted Dreamfolks Services' dominant position in the domestic airport lounge market, with over 75 per cent volume market share and complete coverage of airport lounges across the nation.

The report highlights the significant growth opportunities for Dreamfolks Services within the dynamic airline industry.

With competitive fares, increasing leisure travel, the establishment of new airports, and government support, the industry is poised for rapid expansion. Moreover, Motilal Oswal points out the favourable trend of rising bank card adoption, which enhances Dreamfolks Services' pay-per-use revenue model.

Despite facing near-term challenges such as revised airport charges and a transition to a spending-based model, Dreamfolks Services is projected to achieve a robust 20 per cent revenue and 28 per cent profit after tax (PAT) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY24-26. Motilal Oswal stressed the long-term potential of venturing into international markets, which could augment Dreamfolks Services' value proposition.

The forecast reflects Motilal Oswal's confidence in Dreamfolks Services' ability to capitalise on market opportunities and deliver sustained growth in the coming years.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

37 minutes ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

an hour ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

15 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

15 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

15 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

15 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

15 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

15 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

19 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nvidia’s GeForce Now to show ads during cloud gaming for free users

    Tech 16 minutes ago

  2. Taylor Wimpey cuts construction, profit falls 49%

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Himachal Political Crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs Land in Panchkula | LIVE

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Baidu reports 6% revenue growth in Q4

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. Social Media User's Stroke Recovery Tip For Zerodha CEO Triggers Debate

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo