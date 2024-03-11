Advertisement

DroneAcharya Aerial surges: Shares of DroneAcharya Aerial rose as much as 3.47 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 160.80 per share on Monday after the company secured a contract from the Ministry of Defence, to conduct First Person View (FPV) drone pilot training.

The contract marks a pivotal moment as it reflects the growing utilisation of FPV drones by the Indian Army for tactical operations, the company said in a statement.

The training programme, set to span 15 days, encompasses a comprehensive curriculum covering theory sessions on Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations, emergency protocols, simulator training for enhanced drone flying skills, and practical on-ground exercises.

Candidates will undergo rigorous examinations upon completion of the programme and receive a completion certificate, the company added.

Furthermore, the initiative signals a crucial advancement in integrating drones into the Indian Defence framework.

"FPV drones are ideal low-cost options in counterinsurgency, Line of Control (LOC)/Line of Actual Control (LAC) operations, mechanised operations, and have proven their worth in recent conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine War and the Armenia-Azerbaijan War. We are pleased to be the trusted training partners of the Indian Ministry of Defence and we will ensure that we continue to improve our offerings to facilitate greater engagement in the near future," said Prateek Srivastava, the Founder and Managing Director at DroneAcharya Aerial.

As of 10:28 am, shares of the company were trading 0.50 per cent higher at Rs 156.15 per share.