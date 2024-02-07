Advertisement

Cipla rises: Drugmaker Cipla on Tuesday rose as much as 7.61 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,412.55 per share after reporting a strong December quarter (Q3FY24) earnings.

The Mumbai-based company’s net profit soared 31.8 per cent to Rs 1,056 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 801 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY23).

Advertisement

The company also posted a one-time loss at Rs 194.82 crore during the quarter.

Cipla’s top line climbed 13.6 per cent At Rs 6,604 crore, from Rs 5,811 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical company’s operating profit, also known as EBITDA soared 24 per cent to Rs 1,747.7 crore, from Rs 1,408.4 crore on a YoY basis. Its margin zoomed 230 basis points (bps) to 26.5 per cent in Q3FY24, from 24.2 per cent in Q3FY23.

In North America, the company posted its highest ever quarter at $230 million at 18 per cent YoY growth supported by continuing momentum in key assets and robust demand in base business along with some year-end buying.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The South Africa market continued its growth journey, by posting a 15 per cent YoY increase in revenue in local currency terms, backed by positive traction in prescription, over-the-counter (OTC) and tender.

Cipla's research and development (R&D) investments stood at Rs 400 crore, or 6.1 per cent of sales, higher by 10 per cent YoY, driven by product filings and developmental efforts.

Advertisement

“Our top line growth for the quarter was at an impressive 14 per cent YoY with strong EBITDA margins at 26.3 per cent. One India business grew at a healthy 12 per cent YoY backed by strong performance across Branded Prescription, Trade Generics and Consumer Health. Our focus continues on expansion in chronic therapies, growing big brands, global wellness as well as developing our R&D pipeline in respiratory and peptides. We will continue to focus on driving profitable growth across businesses,” said Umang Vohra MD and Global CEO, Cipla Ltd

As of 10:14 am, shares of Cipla were trading 7.26 per cent higher at Rs 1,407.90 per share.