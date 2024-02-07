English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Drugmaker Cipla hits 52-week high after strong Q3 earnings

The Mumbai-based company’s net profit soared 31.8 per cent to Rs 1,056 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 801 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY23).

Business Desk
Cipla
Cipla | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Cipla rises: Drugmaker Cipla on Tuesday rose as much as 7.61 per cent to hit a  fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,412.55 per share after reporting a strong December quarter (Q3FY24) earnings.

The Mumbai-based company’s net profit soared 31.8 per cent to Rs 1,056 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 801 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY23).

Advertisement

The company also posted a one-time loss at Rs 194.82 crore during the quarter.

Cipla’s top line climbed 13.6 per cent At Rs 6,604 crore, from Rs 5,811 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical company’s operating profit, also known as EBITDA soared 24 per cent to Rs 1,747.7 crore, from Rs 1,408.4 crore on a YoY basis. Its margin zoomed 230 basis points (bps) to 26.5 per cent in Q3FY24, from 24.2 per cent in Q3FY23.

In North America, the company posted its highest ever quarter at $230 million at 18 per cent YoY growth supported by continuing momentum in key assets and robust demand in base business along with some year-end buying.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The South Africa market continued its growth journey, by posting a 15 per cent YoY increase in revenue in local currency terms, backed by positive traction in prescription, over-the-counter (OTC) and tender.

Cipla's research and development (R&D) investments stood at Rs 400 crore, or 6.1 per cent of sales, higher by 10 per cent YoY, driven by product filings and developmental efforts.

Advertisement

“Our top line growth for the quarter was at an impressive 14 per cent YoY with strong EBITDA margins at 26.3 per cent. One India business grew at a healthy 12 per cent YoY backed by strong performance across Branded Prescription, Trade Generics and Consumer Health. Our focus continues on expansion in chronic therapies, growing big brands, global wellness as well as developing our R&D pipeline in respiratory and peptides. We will continue to focus on driving profitable growth across businesses,” said Umang Vohra MD and Global CEO, Cipla Ltd

As of 10:14 am, shares of Cipla were trading 7.26 per cent higher at Rs 1,407.90 per share.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', Claims ED

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  3. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle17 minutes ago

  5. Microsoft in talks with CISPE to address EU antitrust complaint

    Tech 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement