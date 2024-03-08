Advertisement

In a move aimed at providing investors with exposure to the dynamics of the US Treasury market, DSP Mutual Fund has unveiled its latest offering – the DSP US Treasury Fund of Fund (DSP UST FoF). The open-ended fund of funds scheme is designed to invest in units of ETFs and/or Funds focused on US Treasury Bonds, presenting investors with a unique opportunity to tap into the potential benefits of Fed interest rate policies.

The DSP UST FoF is structured to allocate more than 95 per cent of its assets into money market, floating rate, short, medium, and long duration funds, showcasing a diversified approach towards capital deployment. The strategic asset allocation aims to capitalise on the prevailing elevated US yields, which are currently hovering near 10 & 20 year highs. Investors can potentially earn higher interest income by parking their funds in assets offering elevated interest rates.

Advertisement

With the quantum of rate hikes in the US outpacing those in India, the potential for a decline in yields is higher in the US market, presenting investors with an opportunity to earn mark-to-market gains from a higher duration portfolio during yield contractions. Additionally, active management of duration allows investors to navigate through various rate cycles, potentially enhancing returns in the process.

Furthermore, the fund's exposure to the US Treasury market provides investors with a safe haven during times of financial distress. Increased demand for USD and US Treasuries during such periods often leads to outperformance, highlighting the defensive characteristics of US Treasury Bonds.

Advertisement

For investors planning US-based expenses such as higher education, exposure to US Treasury Bonds becomes crucial, allowing them to account for both US inflation and INR depreciation. This diversification benefits investors by mitigating currency risk and enhancing portfolio resilience.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) for DSP UST FoF is set to open for subscription on March 7th, 2024, and will close on March 13th, 2024. Investors keen on exploring the potential of elevated US yields and the defensive qualities of US Treasury Bonds now have an opportunity to participate in DSP Mutual Fund's latest offering.

Advertisement

“This is an opportune time for investors to look at the potential existing from elevated US Treasury yields and their probable fall. The design of the fund offers investors the potential to earn better returns through active management of interest rate cycles. DSP UST FoF is also a great option for those with future US-based expenses,” said Sandeep Yadav, head – fixed income, DSP Mutual Fund.