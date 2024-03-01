Advertisement

India Q3 GDP: Economists are suggesting that India's reported third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 8.4 per cent compared to the previous year may not accurately reflect the true growth trajectory, pointing to a more modest increase in gross value added (GVA) in the economy.

In addition to GDP figures, the government's statistical office also releases data for GVA, which measures the total value of goods and services produced in the economy.

GVA is considered a more accurate measure of economic growth as it excludes indirect taxes and includes government subsidies.

During the third quarter, GVA expanded by 6.5 per cent, notably lower than the 8.4 per cent GDP growth rate.

Economists caution against reading too much into the above-8 per cent real GDP growth figure, citing concerns about the significant gap with GVA, a decline in agricultural activity, and a two-paced economic growth scenario where investment outpaces consumption.

The divergence between GDP and GVA figures is at a 10-year high, attributed partly to rising tax collections and a decrease in government subsidies during the quarter.

Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist at Axis Bank, anticipates a lower level of divergence in the upcoming fiscal year, projecting a 6.5 per cent growth rate compared to the 7.6 per cent estimated for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

The statistical office's full-year growth projection also indicates a more conservative 5.9 per cent growth rate for the January-March 2024 quarter, which some analysts believe might be underestimated.

Despite the reported GDP growth, the economy's underlying momentum is primarily driven by investment, which surged by 10.6 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, primarily fuelled by government spending and residential real estate.

Consumption, however, showed a modest increase of only 3.5 per cent, trailing behind the broader economy's growth pace.

Yuvika Singhal, an economist at QuantEco Research, noted that while there were expectations of increased private consumption during the festive season, the actual growth was less impressive than anticipated.

(With Reuters Inputs)