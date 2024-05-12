Advertisement

Eicher Motor’s Q4 earnings: The Royal Enfield manufacturer, Eicher Motors’s Profit After Tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024 was recorded at Rs 1,070 crore, an increase of 18.20 per cent as compared to Rs 906 crore in Q4FY23.

Eicher Motors Ltd. (EML) recorded a total Revenue of Rs 4,256 crore, up 11.87 per cent as compared to Rs 3,804 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Advertisement

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), also known as the operating profit, for the company stood at Rs 1,129 crore, up 20.88 per cent as compared to Rs 934 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

During the quarter, the company’s flagship Royal Enfield arm recorded sales of 227,925 motorcycles, up by 6.17 per cent from 214,685 motorcycles sold during the same period in FY 2022-23.

Advertisement

The Board of the company also recommended a final dividend aggregating to Rs 1,396.41 crore at Rs 51 per share for the quarter.

﻿Talking about the increasing sales of Royal Enfield bikes, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director & CEO, Eicher Motors shared optimism for the upcoming launches. Lal said, "With several global award-winning and category-defining motorcycles now sitting within the Royal Enfield portfolio, and with strong product plans for the upcoming year, we are super excited and confident about the possibilities that lie ahead of us.”

Advertisement

Lal also shared that Eicher Motors is making strong progress on EVs and Eicher Global will unveil the new electric-first Small Commercial Vehicle.

Speaking about Royal Enfield's performance, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, and Wholetime Director, EML shared RE’s expansion plans in international markets. Govindarajan said, "Moving in line with our ambition to expand our reach in international markets, we've made considerable progress by setting up our fifth CKD assembly unit outside India in Nepal. This year also saw Royal Enfield mark its debut in Turkey, which has huge potential for leisure motorcycling and also set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Netherlands to cater to evolving consumers in the EU.”