Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:54 IST

Embassy Office Parks REIT optimistic for strong FY25 amid demand surge

The overall occupancy rate increased to 84%, up from 83% in September 2023, driven by robust leasing activity and minimal exits totalling 0.5 msf.

Business Desk
Embassy Office Parks
Embassy Office Parks | Image:Embassy Office Parks
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Embassy Office Parks REIT outlook: Embassy Office Parks REIT, during the third quarter of financial year 2024 (Q3FY24), saw positive signs of demand, securing approximately 3.5 million square feet (msf) across 22 deals, with Global Captive Centres (GCCs) accounting for over 78 per cent of this demand, analysts noted. 

The overall occupancy rate increased to 84 per cent, up from 83 per cent in September 2023, driven by robust leasing activity and minimal exits totalling 0.5 msf. The company anticipates GCCs to continue driving leasing demand in the financial year 2025 (FY25).

Furthermore, the Bengaluru-based company has sought denotification for two vacant buildings totalling 0.8 msf in Bengaluru and 0.3 msf in Pune. Expected approvals within the next 3-4 months, with associated costs estimated at approximately Rs 300-400 per square foot (psf), are likely to bolster leasing momentum positively, brokerage firm JM Financial said.

With a potential growth trajectory, the Net Operating Income (NOI) of Embassy could see a 40 per cent increase over the next 2-3 years. The growth is underpinned by various factors such as leasing of vacant areas, completion of under-construction assets, and the addition of new hotels at Embassy Tech Village.

Embassy's Right of First Offer (ROFO) assets, totalling around 9 msf, in prime micro-markets of Bengaluru and Chennai, are expected to further boost growth prospects. These assets, such as Embassy Whitefield and Embassy Splendid Techzone, offer major development and occupancy potential.

JM Financial analysts remain bullish on Embassy's prospects, projecting an 11.1 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in NOI from financial year 2023 (FY23) to financial year 2026 estimate (FY26E). 

With a 'buy' rating, analysts have set a March 2025 target price of Rs 390, indicating a total return potential of 13.4 per cent, comprising 7.1 per cent dividend yield and 6.3 per cent capital appreciation.

Additionally, during an analyst meet, Embassy's management expressed confidence in a robust FY25, buoyed by continued demand from GCCs and various growth drivers such as lease-outs, escalations, and new developments, primarily concentrated in Bengaluru. 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

