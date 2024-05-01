Advertisement

Emerging market stocks and currencies witnessed a subdued start to the month on Wednesday, with many regional markets closed for Labor Day or May Day holidays. This limited trading activity further dampened by the looming Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day.

Fed decision in focus: Rate cuts or hold?

The MSCI emerging market indexes for both currencies and stocks registered a minor decline of 0.1 per cent each. Investor focus remained firmly on the Fed meeting, culminating in a new policy statement and remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell. These are expected to clarify how recent stubborn inflation figures have impacted expectations for rate cuts in 2024.

"The Fed's likely response to three consecutive months of rising inflation will be a shift away from planned rate cuts this year," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank. While an interest rate hold is widely anticipated, the market awaits Powell's comments for further insight.

Advertisement

Emerging market currencies extend losses

Emerging market currencies extended their decline into a second consecutive month in April. This reflected a shift in investor sentiment regarding the timing and extent of US rate cuts. Additionally, tensions between Israel and Iran fueled a flight to the safe-haven dollar.

Advertisement

Brazil's central bank chief signalled an unwillingness to commit to a specific terminal rate at the end of the current interest rate cutting cycle.

Peru registered a marginal deflationary trend with consumer price inflation dipping to -0.05 per cent in April compared to 1.01 per cent growth in March. The country's economy ministry revised its growth forecast slightly upwards to 3.1 per cent for 2024.

Saudi Arabia's first-quarter real GDP contracted by 1.8 per cent year-on-year, primarily due to a decline in oil activities.

South Korea achieved impressive export growth for a seventh consecutive month in April, driven by sustained demand for chips. Additionally, strong performances were observed in automobile sales and US-bound shipments, both reaching record highs.

Trading volumes were significantly lower due to numerous market closures in key emerging economies, including China, Taiwan, Brazil, India, South Korea, Mexico, and others, impacting overall activity.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

