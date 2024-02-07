Energy and Oil & Gas indices witnessed gains of 2.43% and 2.28%, respectively, as crude prices stabilised around $81 per barrel | Image: Unsplash

Emerging market stocks are set to end the week on a positive note, with a 0.9 per cent increase in MSCI's index for emerging market (EM) stocks, indicating a weekly gain of 0.6 per cent. Notably, South Korea's KOSPI index surged by 2.9 per cent, driven by optimism surrounding the government's efforts to enhance corporate practices related to shareholder value, particularly in the automotive sector.

The upbeat performance was further supported by positive earnings reports from US giants Meta Platforms and Amazon.com, contributing to positive sentiment. Nifty 50 index also achieved a record high, propelled by gains in the information technology sector.

However, Chinese stocks underperformed during the week, with the Shanghai benchmark index recording its worst performance in five years. Despite recent policy support measures, investor confidence in China's struggling economy remained subdued.

In the currency markets, a 0.2 per cent rise in the gauge of regional currencies was observed, with a subdued US dollar ahead of the eagerly awaited non-farm payrolls report for January. Analysts are closely watching this data, which could shape expectations for the central bank's monetary policy path.

ING strategists emphasized the importance of monitoring whether US employment continues its downward trend and highlighted potential revisions to December's numbers.

The EM currencies index is on track for its most significant weekly gain since the end of December, driven by investor expectations of Fed interest rate cuts. However, expectations have shifted from March to May following pushback from Fed Chair Jerome Powell during Wednesday's statements.

Among individual currencies, the South African rand slipped by 0.2 per cent, while the Israeli shekel firmed by 0.5 per cent against the dollar. Most Asian currencies also made marginal gains against the greenback, with the exception of the Chinese yuan, which remained muted.

The Turkish lira weakened to 30.45 versus the dollar.

In terms of fund flows, EM equity funds experienced their ninth consecutive week of inflows, totaling $6.8 billion for the week ending Wednesday. However, debt funds witnessed their fourth straight week of outflows, amounting to $200 million, according to data from BofA Global Research.

(With Reuters inputs)