Advertisement

A government source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the Enforcement Directorate, tasked with combating financial crimes, has not uncovered any foreign exchange violations at Paytm Payments Bank, a unit of One 97 Communications.

The investigation, initiated last week by the Enforcement Directorate, scrutinised potential breaches in overseas transactions conducted by Paytm Payments Bank. However, no violations have been detected thus far, providing a sigh of relief for the embattled entity.

Advertisement

Ever since the Reserve Bank of India's announcement on January 31, prohibiting Paytm Payments Bank from accepting new funds into its accounts or wallet, Paytm shares have witnessed a dramatic decline, plummeting by over 50 per cent. The downturn has wiped out approximately $3.1 billion in shareholders' wealth.

While the investigation did uncover certain lapses related to know-your-customer (KYC) rules aimed at verifying user profiles, no breaches of the Foreign Exchange Management Act by Paytm Payments Bank have been identified, according to the source.

Advertisement

One issue highlighted was the failure of the bank to generate a suspicious transaction report, a matter that the Enforcement Directorate is currently investigating to determine potential charges for any breaches.

Despite repeated attempts to solicit a response from the Enforcement Directorate, no comment has been forthcoming thus far.

Advertisement

In response to inquiries, Paytm reiterated an earlier statement from last week, affirming its cooperation with the Enforcement Directorate and other regulatory authorities.

The positive news spurred a rally in One 97 Communication shares, which surged by the maximum allowable limit of 5 per cent for the second consecutive session on Monday.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Paytm Payments Bank has been granted a 15-day extension for its wind-down process until March 15, as per the Reserve Bank of India's directive. Additionally, the company announced a new banking partnership with Axis Bank, signalling efforts to sustain operations amid its ongoing crisis.

Financial analysts have expressed mixed sentiments regarding Paytm's future prospects. While some view the deadline extension positively, expecting a smooth transition for Paytm Payments Bank accounts, others remain cautious, maintaining a "sell" rating on the stock until regulatory uncertainties subside.

Advertisement

With regulatory actions looming, several brokerages have opted to halt coverage of Paytm, reflecting the heightened uncertainty surrounding the company's future trajectory.

(With Reuters inputs)