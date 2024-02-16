Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

Entero Healthcare Solutions makes weak stock market debut

After staging a weak market debut, Entero Healthcare Solutions shares fell as much as 5.83 per cent on the NSE to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,184.60.

Abhishek Vasudev
Healthcare
Healthcare | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Entero Healthcare Solutions listing: Entero Healthcare Solutions shares made a weak stock market debut on Friday. The stock opened for trading at Rs 1,245 on the BSE as against its issue price of Rs 1,258, marking a decline of 1 per cent. On the National Stock Exchange, Entero Healthcare Solutions shares opened 2.32 per cent lower from initial public offering (IPO) price at Rs 1,228.70.

After staging a weak market debut, Entero Healthcare Solutions shares fell as much as 5.83 per cent on the National Stock Exchange to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,184.60 and it dropped 5.72 per cent on the BSE, data from stock exchanges showed.

Entero Healthcare Solutions raised Rs 1,600 crore from the IPO which was open between February 9-13. The IPO comprised of fresh issue of Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 600 crore.

The company sold shares in the price band of Rs 1,195-1,258 per share and retail investors were allowed to place bid for minimum one lot of 11 shares up to maximum of 14 lots. At the upper end of the price band, one lot of Entero Healthcare Solutions shares was priced at Rs 13,838 at the upper end of the price band.

Entero Healthcare Solutions raised Rs 716.40 crore on February 8 from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

Entero Healthcare Solutions is a distributor of healthcare products. The company's technology-driven platform provides healthcare product distribution services to pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics throughout India.

During the fiscal years 2021, 2022, and 2023, the company served over 39,500, 64,200, and 81,400 retail customers, respectively. Additionally, they also served over 1,600, 2,500, and 3,400 hospital customers during the same period.

As of 11:47 am, Entero Healthcare Solutions shares traded 4.44 per cent lower from IPO price at  Rs 1,203.85.
 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

