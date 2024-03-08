Advertisement

Equity mutual fund inflows soared to their highest level in nearly two years in February, fuelled by robust contributions particularly from small-cap funds, despite lingering valuation concerns. Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) unveiled the buoyancy in investment sentiment, marking a significant uptick in net inflows.

According to AMFI data, net equity mutual fund inflows surged by 23.34 per cent sequentially to Rs 26,866 crore representing the highest inflows since March 2022. The surge underlines the sustained interest of retail investors in equity-oriented schemes, with net inflows totalling Rs 4.82lakh crore over the past three years, surpassing net foreign inflows of Rs 17,778 crore.

The strong performance of the benchmark NSE Nifty 50, which witnessed a 54.68 per cent rise over the last 36 months, owes much to the steady influx of mutual fund investments.

Venkat Chalasani, the Chief Executive of AMFI, attributed the heightened interest in sectoral and thematic funds to the introduction of eight new funds, which further stimulated equity inflows in February.

Despite concerns over valuations, small-cap funds emerged as the primary beneficiaries in terms of market capitalisation, although their inflows moderated slightly to Rs 2,922 crore last month from Rs 3,257 crore in January. Meanwhile, mid-cap funds saw a sequential decline of 12.28 per cent to Rs 1,808 crore in inflows.

On the other hand, large-cap equity mutual funds registered net inflows for the second consecutive month, reflecting sustained investor confidence in blue-chip stocks.

However, small-cap and mid-cap stocks witnessed marginal declines of 0.31 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively, in February, contrasting with the 1.18 per cent gain in the Nifty 50 index.

In response to the evolving market dynamics, AMFI stressed on the importance of strengthening risk management and enhancing disclosures for investors. Last month, AMFI urged asset management companies to implement appropriate policies to manage risks and protect investors, particularly in the small- and mid-cap segments.

AMFI is scheduled to release the first set of disclosures on March 15, reflecting its commitment to transparency and investor protection.

In a related development, market regulator SEBI reportedly instructed money managers to limit one-off investments in small- and mid-cap funds, signalling a proactive stance toward managing market risks.

Despite these regulatory interventions, contributions into systematic investment plans (SIPs) reached a new record of Rs 19,186 crore in February, reaffirming the growing popularity of disciplined investment strategies among Indian investors.

(With Reuters inputs)

