×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Equity mutual funds outperform benchmarks in February: Report

The assets under management (AUM) of equity mutual funds witnessed a sequential increase of 2.76 per cent hitting Rs 23,12,396 crore in February 2024.

Reported by: Business Desk
Guide to Investing in Hybrid Mutual Funds
Guide to Investing in Hybrid Mutual Funds | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

February MF flows: Equity mutual funds staged a strong performance in February as funds outperformed their benchmarks, a study PL Wealth Management’s showed. The wealth management arm of Prabhudas Lilladher highlights a major uptick in assets under management (AUM).

According to the study, the assets under management (AUM) of equity mutual funds witnessed a sequential increase of 2.76 per cent hitting Rs 23,12,396 crore in February 2024, up from Rs 22,50,336 crore in January 2024. The growth reinforces the continued investor confidence in equity mutual funds despite ongoing market fluctuations.

Advertisement

Analysing the performance of 277 open-ended equity diversified funds, the report reveals that 64 per cent of the funds have outperformed their benchmarks over the past month, ending February. This marks an improvement from the previous month, where only 51 per cent of funds managed to beat their benchmarks.

The study showed that large and mid cap funds emerging as the top performers, with an impressive 85 per cent of schemes outperforming their benchmarks. Mid cap and large cap funds followed closely behind, with 83 per cent and 77 per cent respectively, showcasing commendable performance during the same period.

Advertisement

However, the report also sheds light on the underperformance of small cap funds, with only 22 per cent managing to outperform their benchmarks, making it the worst-performing category in February 2024.

Delving into the aspect of alpha generation, mid cap funds showcased the highest alpha of 1.2, closely trailed by value contra dividend yield funds with an alpha of 1.1. ELSS, large and mid cap funds also demonstrated noteworthy alpha generation, each registering an alpha of 1.
 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Notebook

Movies On First Love

a few seconds ago
Real estate

Foreign funds in realty

a few seconds ago
Elephant slowly makes his way to a hospital bed to visit his suffering human caretaker

Elephant Visits Caretaker

a few seconds ago
Arjun Singh joins BJP

BREAKING: Disgruntled TMC

a minute ago
Yuvraj Singh comments on MI removing Rohit Sharma as captain

Yuvraj not happy with MI

a minute ago
OpenAI

OpenAI new partnerships

3 minutes ago
Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

EC meet over Commissioner

3 minutes ago
Mike Tyson

Tyson trains to fight

6 minutes ago
MBA Student dies by suicide in college hostel room

MBA student suicide

7 minutes ago
Pakistan

Michael Kasprowicz in 'p

7 minutes ago
Changing weather

Health Tips

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shootout

Bengaluru Shootout

10 minutes ago
One Nation, One Election: 10 BIG Takeaways

One Nation, One Election

12 minutes ago
Sunil Gavaskar and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sunil Gavaskar on Jaiswal

13 minutes ago
18 OTT platforms blocked

18 OTT Platforms Blocked

14 minutes ago
Iranian woman confronts cleric for recording her without hijab

Iranian woman vs cleric

16 minutes ago
Amit Shah on CAA

Home Minister Amit Shah

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out in a House in Shahdara, Children, Adults Feared Trapped

    India News5 hours ago

  2. ED Raids Multiple Locations In Sandeshkhali Linked to Sheikh Shahjahan

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Ghazipur: 1 Killed, 6 Injured as Car Rams into Shops, Video Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Indore

    India News11 hours ago

  5. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo