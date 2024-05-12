Advertisement

Escorts Kubota Ltd, a prominent farm and construction equipment manufacturer, is planning a substantial investment of up to Rs 4,500 crore over the next three to four years to establish a new manufacturing facility. Bharat Madan, the company's Whole-time Director and CFO, said that discussions are underway with the Rajasthan government for a site in Ghiloth, where the greenfield plant will be developed.

The proposed plant aims to double the domestic tractor production capacity to 3.4 lakh units annually and will include the setup of new engine and construction equipment lines in phases. Madan estimates the project's cost to range between Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 4,500 crore over the specified period.

Advertisement

He disclosed, "This year, we anticipate acquiring land, with an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore to Rs 450 crore, and commence construction by the end of the current fiscal year."

Currently, the company's engine production capacity stands at 1.5 lakh units annually, with Kubota engines being imported. Madan outlined that the expected normal capital expenditure for FY25 would be around Rs 300 crore.

Advertisement

In terms of the tractor sales outlook for FY25, Madan projected a "mid-single digit growth," with demand likely to gain traction in the second half of the fiscal year. He acknowledged the softness in the first quarter, attributing it to flat performance in April and some degrowth in May. However, he expressed optimism for potential recovery post-September, contingent on monsoon distribution.

Madan affirmed the company's commitment to outperform the industry and sustain market share growth, building upon its achievements in FY24.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

