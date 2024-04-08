Advertisement

EV battery production: The shares of Kolkata-based battery manufacturer, Exide Energies, surged 8.21 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 348.3 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Monday, April 8, 2024.

This comes after Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp announced on Monday the signing of a memorandum of understanding with India's Exide Energy Solutions Ltd to collaborate on battery production for electric vehicles (EVs) in India.

The South Korean auto giants revealed that their partnership with Exide Energy, a subsidiary of Exide Industries Ltd, is geared towards localising EV battery production in India, with a specific focus on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells.

Hyundai Motor disclosed plans to invest approximately 3.25 trillion won ($2.40 billion) over ten years starting from 2023. This investment will cover the launch of six EV models by 2028 and the establishment of charging stations, demonstrating a significant commitment to the world's third-largest auto market.

Additionally, Kia aims to introduce locally optimised small-sized EVs for the Indian market beginning in 2025, as outlined in the joint statement.

Analysts highlighted India's abundant natural resources, crucial for EV supply chains, including lithium, alongside its affordable labor costs, which are attracting automakers to consider EV production in the country.

Shin Yoon-chul, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, remarked, "India's average manufacturing labor cost is estimated to be about one-fourth of the labor cost in China, and the country's massive lithium mines would help automakers that plan to make EVs in the country to better source necessary battery materials."

Shares of Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp surged by 4.0 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively outperforming the benchmark KOSPI's 0.4 per cent rise.

(With Reuters inputs.)