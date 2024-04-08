×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Exide Energies surges 8% on battery production partnership with Hyundai Motor, Kia

The South Korean auto giants revealed that their partnership with Exide Energy is geared towards localising EV battery production in India.

Reported by: Business Desk
Hyundai, Kia partner with Exide Energy
Hyundai, Kia partner with Exide Energy | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

EV battery production: The shares of Kolkata-based battery manufacturer, Exide Energies, surged 8.21 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 348.3 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Monday, April 8, 2024.

This comes after Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp announced on Monday the signing of a memorandum of understanding with India's Exide Energy Solutions Ltd to collaborate on battery production for electric vehicles (EVs) in India.

Advertisement

The South Korean auto giants revealed that their partnership with Exide Energy, a subsidiary of Exide Industries Ltd, is geared towards localising EV battery production in India, with a specific focus on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells.

Hyundai Motor disclosed plans to invest approximately 3.25 trillion won ($2.40 billion) over ten years starting from 2023. This investment will cover the launch of six EV models by 2028 and the establishment of charging stations, demonstrating a significant commitment to the world's third-largest auto market.

Advertisement

Additionally, Kia aims to introduce locally optimised small-sized EVs for the Indian market beginning in 2025, as outlined in the joint statement.

Analysts highlighted India's abundant natural resources, crucial for EV supply chains, including lithium, alongside its affordable labor costs, which are attracting automakers to consider EV production in the country.

Advertisement

Shin Yoon-chul, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, remarked, "India's average manufacturing labor cost is estimated to be about one-fourth of the labor cost in China, and the country's massive lithium mines would help automakers that plan to make EVs in the country to better source necessary battery materials."

Shares of Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp surged by 4.0 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively outperforming the benchmark KOSPI's 0.4 per cent rise.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Market Value Plunge: Alibaba Group's market value drops by $20 billion as it abandons plans to spin off its cloud business due to U.S. chip export restrictions.

Alibaba Cloud price cut

a minute ago
Delhi Capitals name Harry Brook replacement

Lizaad Williams joins DC

4 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40: Cody Rhodes shakes hands with Triple H

WWE Universe is ALL IN

9 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

9 minutes ago
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Yellen warns China

10 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Ranbir At Namit's B'day

12 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi HC

13 minutes ago
Sensex

BSE mcap

14 minutes ago
pharmaceuticals

Piramal's new investment

14 minutes ago
Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar

15 minutes ago
Delhi High Court

CA exam postponement

15 minutes ago
No Smoking Day 2024: Efforts For A Tobacco-Free Future

Woman Stabs Man

19 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

German exports decline

20 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli and David Warner for IPL record

Rohit equals Virat record

25 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40 main event

WWE WrestleMania Results

26 minutes ago
Tips For Parents To Keep Babies and Toddlers Safe From Heatstroke

Summer Safety For Kids

30 minutes ago
Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Night 2

33 minutes ago
Randy Orton RKO to Speed

Orton gives RKO to Speed

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News4 hours ago

  2. 'Right Against Ill Effect of Climate Change': SC on Right To Life

    India News4 hours ago

  3. Only If You Vote For Us: Abhishek After PM Says Central Schemes Paused

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex poised for record highs despite dampened US rate cut hopes

    Business News4 hours ago

  5. The Time When Camera Caught Trump Staring at Sun Directly During Eclipse

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo