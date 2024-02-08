Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Fed reports record loss for 2023 amid surge in interest expenses

The increased loss is attributed to a surge in interest expenses incurred by the central bank, driven by a rate hike campaign aimed at curbing inflation.

Business Desk
Jerome Powell
Jerome Powell | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Federal Reserve in focus: Rising interest expenses resulted in a record loss for the central bank last year, according to the preliminary figures released by the Federal Reserve on Friday. The Fed reported a negative income after expenses of $114.3 billion in 2023, a sharp contrast to the positive income of $58.8 billion in the previous year. 

The increased loss is attributed to a surge in interest expenses incurred by the central bank, driven by a rate hike campaign aimed at curbing inflation.

Last year, the Fed disbursed $281.1 billion to various financial institutions, compared to $102.4 billion in 2022. 

Meanwhile, interest earned from bonds owned by the central bank amounted to $163.8 billion in 2023, slightly lower than the $170 billion recorded in 2022. 

The Fed noted that operating expenses at the 12 regional banks, quasi-private institutions overseen by the Fed Board of Governors, totaled $5.5 billion in 2023.

The central bank implements monetary policy by paying banks, financial firms, and other eligible money managers interest to keep cash on its books, influencing short-term rates. 

Aggressive rate increases initiated by the Fed in the spring of 2022, pushing rates to a range of 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent by December, contributed to the loss, ending the Fed's streak of robust profitability.

Typically profitable, the Fed returns excess earnings to the Treasury, as mandated by law. 

However, when losses occur, the Fed records a deferred asset, currently standing at $136.9 billion as of January 10, 2024. 

The magnitude of the loss depends on future Fed actions concerning interest rates and the reduction of its bond holdings.

While recent comments from Fed officials suggest a pause in rate hikes and a potential balance sheet shrinkage, analysts initially estimated losses in the range of $150 billion to $200 billion. 

Research from the St Louis Fed suggests that it may take around four years for the Fed to cover its losses and resume returning money to the Treasury.

Despite the record loss, the Fed stressed that its ability to conduct monetary policy remains intact, and there has been no major political pushback regarding the incurred losses.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 13th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

