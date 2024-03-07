Advertisement

Kashkari’s view on rate cuts: Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari suggested on Wednesday that the Federal Reserve might only implement two rate cuts, or possibly just one, throughout the year due to the stronger economic data observed since the beginning of the year.

Speaking in an interview on WSJ Live, Kashkari noted a shift from his previous forecast, where he had anticipated two quarter-point interest-rate cuts by December.

He indicated that recent economic indicators might not necessitate as many rate reductions as initially projected.

Kashkari acknowledged that it's challenging to justify more rate cuts than anticipated in December, given the current economic data. He hinted at maintaining his previous outlook or potentially scaling back the number of expected cuts.

In December, the median forecast among Kashkari's colleagues suggested three rate cuts for the year, which would bring the Fed policy rate to a range of 4.5 per cent-4.75 per cent from its current 5.25 per cent-5.5 per cent range.

Kashkari stressed a consensus among Fed policymakers that the base scenario involves no further rate hikes, based on forecasts and recent statements.

However, he highlighted the need to consider alternative scenarios, such as if the economy remains resilient and inflation persists. In such cases, the Fed would likely maintain rates for an extended period.

Kashkari stressed the importance of understanding the dynamics of the economy, particularly if it continues to perform strongly.

He mentioned the desire to achieve a "soft landing" where inflation decreases without destabilising the job market.

Kashkari hinted at a cautious approach, stressing the need to assess economic indicators carefully before considering further rate adjustments.

(With Reuters Inputs)