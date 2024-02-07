English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 14:42 IST

Finmin increases import duties on gold, silver findings, and coins of precious metals to 15%

This move comes as part of the government's efforts to regulate and manage the import of precious metals and related materials.

Business Desk
Import duty hike on precious metals
Import duty hike on precious metals | Image:JewelrySupply.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gold, silver findings: The Ministry of Finance has announced a hike in import duties on gold and silver findings, as well as coins of precious metals, raising the rates from the existing 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

Effective January 22, the new import duty on gold and silver findings and coins of precious metals will now stand at 15 per cent, encompassing a Basic Custom Duty (BCD) of 10 per cent and 5 per cent of Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess (AIDC), as per an official notification. Notably, this is exempt from the Social Welfare Surcharge (SWC).

Advertisement

The term "gold or silver findings" refers to small components, such as hooks, pins, or screws, which play a crucial role in holding together the entirety or a part of a piece of jewellery.

In addition to this, the Finance Ministry has also raised the import duty on spent catalysts containing precious metals. The revised duty now stands at 14.35 per cent, comprising a 10 per cent Basic Custom Duty (BCD) and 4.35 per cent AIDC (Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess), with an exemption from the Social Welfare Surcharge (SWS).

Advertisement

This move comes as part of the government's efforts to regulate and manage the import of precious metals and related materials. The increased duties are expected to have implications for businesses and consumers involved in the jewellery and precious metal sectors.

The Finance Ministry's decision reflects a broader economic strategy, aligning import duties with current economic conditions and priorities. Industry stakeholders and market analysts are closely observing the impact of these changes on the jewellery and precious metals market, including potential shifts in pricing and market dynamics.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs.)

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 14:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', Claims ED

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  3. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle18 minutes ago

  5. Microsoft in talks with CISPE to address EU antitrust complaint

    Tech 18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement