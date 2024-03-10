×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Foreign investors infuse Rs 6,100 crore into equities in March

Apart from equities, FPIs have injected Rs 1,025 crore into the debt market during the review period.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nifty, Sensex hit new highs on state elections boost
Foreign investors infuse Rs 6,100 crore into equities in March | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have emerged as consistent buyers, injecting Rs 6,139 crore into Indian equities in March. The surge follows a modest investment of Rs 1,539 crore in February and a significant outflow of Rs 25,743 crore in January, as per data from depositories.

Several factors contribute to this uptick in FPI inflows. Manoj Purohit, Partner and leader of FS Tax at BDO India, attributes the positive trend to India's robust economic growth, marked by a recent announcement of Q3 GDP numbers at 8.4 percent, along with the resilient performance of large Indian corporates. Regulatory announcements, including the removal of UAE from the grey list and Sebi's proposal to ease disclosure norms for regulated FPIs, have also bolstered investor confidence.

Advertisement

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, underlines three primary reasons for the renewed interest in Indian equities: the resilience of Indian markets, a steady decline in US bond yields, and robust GDP growth. Despite these positive developments, concerns loom over high valuations, particularly in the mid and small-cap segments.

Apart from equities, FPIs have injected Rs 1,025 crore into the debt market during the review period. The move aligns with Bloomberg's announcement of India's bonds inclusion in its Emerging Market Local Currency Government Index, effective January 31 next year. Furthermore, FPIs have been channelling funds into the debt markets, anticipating the upcoming inclusion of government bonds in the JP Morgan Index.

Advertisement

JP Morgan's decision to add Indian government bonds to its benchmark emerging market index from June 2024 is anticipated to attract substantial investments, estimated at $20-40 billion over the subsequent 18 to 24 months.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

19 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

19 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

19 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

19 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

20 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

20 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

20 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

2 days ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Leaders Who Joined BJP Today | LIST

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago

  2. How Morning Meditation Can Help You Get Rid Of Stress

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  3. Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania Turns 7

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. Person Falls Into 40-Foot Deep Borewell Inside Delhi Jal Board Plant Nea

    Videos10 minutes ago

  5. Large-cap stocks offer superior valuation comfort

    Business News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo